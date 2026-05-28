Ferrari CEO defends €550,000 price for electric Luce

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ferrari’s chief executive said on Thursday strong media attention around its first all-electric car, Luce, may have led some to believe the luxury sports car group would replace other, traditional engines, but stressed that was not the case.

Commenting on the high price of the new electric model (€550,000 or R10.47m), CEO Benedetto Vigna said it was fair to pay for innovation.

“You have to see Luce to understand that it has nothing to do with Chinese EVs or those by other brands,” Vigna told a round table in the city of Modena.

Reuters