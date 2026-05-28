Motoring

Ferrari CEO defends €550,000 price for electric Luce

Chief executive Vigna insists new EV will not replace traditional engines

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has defended the Luce's high price tag. (Francis Mascarenhas)

Ferrari’s chief executive said on Thursday strong media attention around its first all-electric car, Luce, may have led some to believe the luxury sports car group would replace other, traditional engines, but stressed that was not the case.

Commenting on the high price of the new electric model (€550,000 or R10.47m), CEO Benedetto Vigna said it was fair to pay for innovation.

“You have to see Luce to understand that it has nothing to do with Chinese EVs or those by other brands,” Vigna told a round table in the city of Modena.

Reuters

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