Lego and BMW celebrate 40 years of the E30 M3 with special Speed Champions set

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BMW and Lego have partnered on a special-edition Speed Champions kit to mark the 40th anniversary of the iconic BMW M3 E30.

The collaboration sees the launch of a Lego Speed Champions BMW M3 E30 featuring a bespoke livery created jointly by BMW and Lego design teams. Inspired by BMW M Motorsport, the livery pays tribute to the first-generation M3 and features not only on the Lego replica but also on a life-size M3 E30 show car accompanying the launch.

The 358-piece Lego set recreates several styling details of the original car, including BMW’s kidney grille, rear spoiler and signature four-round-headlight front end. Measuring 170mm long and 70mm wide, the model features rolling wheels and a driver minifigure wearing a BMW M T-shirt.

A life-size M3 E30 show car wears the same livery. (Lego)

Fans can buy a full-size version of the T-shirt at BMW dealers and on the BMW online lifestyle store from August 1.

The Lego Speed Champions BMW M3 E30 is available for pre-order via Lego’s website and also goes on sale on August 1 at Lego stores and selected BMW dealers. European pricing has been set at €27.99 (R534).