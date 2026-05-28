Motoring

Lego and BMW celebrate 40 years of the E30 M3 with special Speed Champions set

Motoring Staff

Motoring Staff

Lego's 358-piece set recreates several styling details of the original E30 M3. (Lego)

BMW and Lego have partnered on a special-edition Speed Champions kit to mark the 40th anniversary of the iconic BMW M3 E30.

The collaboration sees the launch of a Lego Speed Champions BMW M3 E30 featuring a bespoke livery created jointly by BMW and Lego design teams. Inspired by BMW M Motorsport, the livery pays tribute to the first-generation M3 and features not only on the Lego replica but also on a life-size M3 E30 show car accompanying the launch.

The 358-piece Lego set recreates several styling details of the original car, including BMW’s kidney grille, rear spoiler and signature four-round-headlight front end. Measuring 170mm long and 70mm wide, the model features rolling wheels and a driver minifigure wearing a BMW M T-shirt.

A life-size M3 E30 show car wears the same livery. (Lego)

Fans can buy a full-size version of the T-shirt at BMW dealers and on the BMW online lifestyle store from August 1.

The Lego Speed Champions BMW M3 E30 is available for pre-order via Lego’s website and also goes on sale on August 1 at Lego stores and selected BMW dealers. European pricing has been set at €27.99 (R534).

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