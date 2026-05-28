NIO CEO says China’s auto industry past ‘golden era’

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NIO CEO William Li reflects on the end of China's auto industry's 'golden era'.

China’s auto industry has likely moved past its “golden era”, NIO chief executive William Li said on Thursday, as a downturn in domestic car sales extended into May.

A rebound in the world’s largest auto market has yet to materialise, despite the sector’s continued strength in exports, Li told reporters in Beijing.

Industry data showed China’s domestic car sales were expected to stagnate in 2026, while growth in electric and plug-in hybrid sales was forecast to slow after years of rapid expansion.

Domestic sales fell sharply in April, with demand weakened by reduced government support and macro uncertainty.

Reuters