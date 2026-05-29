DRIVING IMPRESSIONS | New brand iCaur brings charisma to SA’s electric race

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The iCaur V23 gives the market a jolt with its distinctive styling.

Following its first public outing at the 2025 Festival of Motoring at Kyalami, iCaur has gone on sale in SA as the newest Chinese vehicle brand.

Part of a growing Chery empire which includes Omoda, Jetour and Jaecoo, iCaur (pronounced i-Car) was founded in 2023 as an adventure-focused brand aimed at younger, tech-savvy buyers and arrives as an electric-only brand with a funky image.

It sells in two SUV model ranges: the V23 and the larger 03T, starting with the entry-level V23 two-wheel drive which retails for R519,900 and offers a claimed 360km range. A V27 flagship range will arrive later.

After a slow start, South Africa’s EV market is starting to gain traction with the launch of more affordable models, and iCaur aims to capitalise on the trend with a range of zero-emission cars that offer competitive pricing and big charisma.

In the boxy-car segment that is booming with models like the GWM Tank 300, Jetour T2 and Toyota FJ Cruiser, the iCaur 03T has a chunky, squared-off shape that gives off tough vibes while the smaller, retro-styled V23 looks like the love child of a Suzuki Jimny and a Mercedes G-Class.

Supporting the brand is an initial network of 25 dealers that will grow to around 40 by year-end, said Hans Greyling, GM of iCaur SA at the brand’s official launch in Johannesburg earlier this week. All models come with an eight-year/200,000km warranty including roadside assistance, an eight-year/160,000km battery warranty for the first owner, and a five-year/100,000km service plan.

I attended the launch and these are my driving impressions after driving both model ranges on a short urban/freeway route:

03T

Positioned above the V23, the 03T is priced at R639,900 for the 2WD model and R699,900 for the AWD.

With a weight-saving aluminium unibody and a 4,433mm length, the 03T is similarly sized to the Toyota Corolla Cross and has a generously-sized five-seat interior. It has 450l of boot space expandable to 1,238l with the rear seats folded, and a further 40l offered by a storage box attached to the side-opening tailgate.

The iCaur 03T is available in 2WD and AWD guises. (iCAUR)

The cabin has an upmarket ambience with soft-touch surfaces and robust grab handles, and is fully digitised except for a pair of knobs on the steering wheel. All of the other functions are controlled via the 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system which has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, voice command functionality, four USB ports and an eight speaker iCaur-branded sound system.

The 2WD offers a high level of standard features including automatic climate control, black leather upholstery, ambient lighting and electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation.

Safety-wise the 03T comes with six airbags and driver assistance systems such as stability control, adaptive cruise control, lane assist and blind spot detection among others.

The 2WD is powered by a single electric rear-mounted motor with a 65.69kWh battery pack, delivering 135kW of power and 220Nm of torque. It offers four drive modes and an estimated range of up to 431km, with a battery that can be replenished from 10% to 80% in about half an hour at a DC fast charger.

The iCaur 03T has a minimalist, digitised cabin. (ICAUR)

I drove the AWD model which offers feistier outputs of 205kW and 385Nm courtesy of an extra electric motor up front and a larger 69.77kWh battery, with a claimed 436km driving range.

The AWD accelerates in the typically silent, swift style of an EV and offers some excitement with its hot-hatch-like 0-100km/h sprint of 6.5 seconds (the 2WD is quoted at 10.5 secs). Overtaking is spirited and lag-free, while top speed in both models is limited to 150km/h.

The 03T felt impressively refined with minimal wind or road noise, and delivered a comfortable ride on various road surfaces.

While the 2WD model has four drive modes, the AWD adds an additional five including Slippery, Muddy and Bumpy settings to enhance its off-road capability, though both variants have a fairly generous 195mm ground clearance.

The AWD also ups the luxury ante with additional features such as massaging front seats and a 12-speaker Infinity audio system.

V23

The compact electric SUV brings a sense of fun and individuality to the segment.

Similar in size to a Volkswagen T-Cross, the 4,220mm long V23 is a compact EV available in 2WD guise for R519,900 and an AWD model for R669,900.

Its chunky, retro design is sure to divide opinion but it attracted plenty of (apparently positive) interest wherever we drove it on the launch, and its edgy styling will be a drawcard to customers who don’t wish to move anonymously through traffic.

Personalisation is a big part of the iCaur V23 experience. (DENIS DROPPA)

The car is highly personalisable with optional equipment that includes side ladders, auxiliary lighting and removable fender flares to accommodate all-terrain tyres. Also optionally available at iCaur dealers are customised vehicle wraps, in-cabin device holders and even an instrument cluster. The standard V23 comes without a traditional speedometer and odometer in front of the driver, and those functions are housed in the central infotainment screen.

The cabin is a pleasant setting with high-quality materials. Unlike the 03T, the V23 has several physical buttons to complement its digital interface, including quick-access controls for the climate system in order to help reduce driving distraction.

Both variants are highly specced with leather upholstery, electric front seats, a seven-speaker audio system and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The safety spec includes six airbags, stability control and parking camera, with the AWD model in addition getting adaptive cruise control, lane keeping and blind spot detection.

The V23 cabin offers a mix of physical and digital controls. (DENIS DROPPA)

Despite its compact size, the V23 offers enough room for four adults and a useful 372l boot capacity, expandable to 994l.

Neither the V23 nor the 03T have spare wheels, relying instead on puncture repair kits.

At the launch I drove the 2WD V23 model which has a single rear motor mustering 100kW and 180Nm. With a quoted 0-100km/h time of 11 seconds and a 140km/h top speed, this baseline variant has satisfying urban urge and enough voema to tackle the open road. The 59.93kWh battery provides an estimated 360km range and should take around 36 minutes to charge from 20-80% on a DC charger.

With its shorter wheelbase the V23 has a choppier ride than the 03T and there’s a little more wind noise, but the car seems solidly built and suitably refined. It has good visibility and light steering, making for a pleasant urban commuting experience.

The AWD V23, with an additional motor at the front and a larger 81.8kWh battery, packs a more spirited 155kW and 292Nm. Its 0-100km/h time is reduced to 7.5 seconds and it has a range of up to 430km.