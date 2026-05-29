Motoring

Wasp’s this? Ancient wasp species named after F1’s Piastri

The insect, dating from the time of dinosaurs, was found preserved in Burmese amber

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Oscar Piastri made his Formula One debut in 2023 and has won nine grands prix. (Clive Rose)

A newly discovered species of wasp dating from the time of the dinosaurs and found preserved in Burmese amber has been named after McLaren Formula One driver Oscar Piastri.

A research article in the June issue of academic journal Palaeoworld named the insect, found in northern Myanmar and dating from the middle Cretaceous period, as “Gwesped Piastrii”.

“The specific epithet honours Mr Oscar Piastri for his achievements in Formula One, and because the colour of the amber piece recalled to the first author the iconic McLaren orange,” the article explained.

The Cretaceous period ended 65-million years ago.

Piastri made his Formula One debut in 2023 and has won nine grands prix.

The Australian, currently attending the Isle of Man TT races with a weekend off before the June 7 Monaco Grand Prix, had yet to comment on the accolade.

Reuters

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