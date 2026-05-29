Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2026 Jetour T2

Ignition TV

Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she puts the range-topping Jetour T2 Odyssey 2.0TD+ 4WD through its paces. Built by Chery Group-owned Jetour, this boxy Chinese SUV is proving popular with local motorists thanks to its rugged looks and competitive pricing and was this week named the 2026 South African Car of the Year — a first for a Chinese brand.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

How stolen ID was used to loot Tembisa Hospital, buy mansion

2

Malema says Ghana acted too quickly in evacuating citizens from SA

3

Community activist Mokoena Letsie gunned down in Potchefstroom

4

Second explosion at Woolworths, this time in Free State

5

Life terms for duo in husband’s insurance-driven murder

Related Articles