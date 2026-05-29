WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2026 Jetour T2

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Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she puts the range-topping Jetour T2 Odyssey 2.0TD+ 4WD through its paces. Built by Chery Group-owned Jetour, this boxy Chinese SUV is proving popular with local motorists thanks to its rugged looks and competitive pricing and was this week named the 2026 South African Car of the Year — a first for a Chinese brand.