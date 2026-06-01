Tolman unveils one-off Ford Escort XR3i restomod

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

According to Tolman, the build took about 1,600 hours to complete. Picture:

British modern-classic specialist Tolman has unveiled a one-off Ford Escort XR3i restomod, reworking the popular 1980s hatchback with a series of mechanical and cosmetic upgrades while retaining its original charm.

The project follows the firm’s Tolman Edition Peugeot 205 GTi programme and was commissioned by a customer who wanted an XR3i that captured the appeal of a car they admired as a teenager but with improved performance, refinement and usability.

According to Tolman, the build took about 1,600 hours to complete. Work began in 2022 after sourcing a standard Escort XR3i finished in Diamond White with Rosso Red trim inserts.

The car underwent a full body restoration to address corrosion, a common issue on the model. One of the more complex tasks involved repairing the rusted sunroof aperture, which required the development of a custom jig and forming tool to recreate the original structure.

Under the bonnet, Tolman retained the Escort’s original 1.6l CVH engine rather than replacing it with a more modern Ford engine. However, the unit received extensive modifications, including a 16-valve Zetec cylinder head, upgraded pistons and connecting rods, a strengthened bottom end and electronic engine management.

Tolman says the engine makes 112kW at the wheels, while peak torque rises to 163Nm. (Tolman)

The result is a significant increase in performance. Tolman says the engine produces 112kW at the wheels, about 50% more than the standard car, while peak torque rises to 163Nm. A bespoke stainless-steel exhaust system has also been fitted, while power continues to be sent to the front wheels through the original five-speed manual gearbox.

The suspension has been comprehensively revised using components inspired by the Ford RS1600i homologation model, combined with Bilstein dampers and a bespoke front anti-roll bar. Tolman says the upgrades improve steering feel, turn-in response and overall handling without fundamentally altering the car’s character.

A notable visual change comes in the form of custom 15″ alloy wheels. Designed to resemble the original 14″ “dog-leg” wheels fitted to period Escorts, the larger rims allow for a wider choice of modern tyres while creating space for upgraded brakes. These include AP Racing front discs and a rear disc conversion, replacing the original drum brakes. Michelin Pilot Exalto PE4 tyres complete the package.

Other upgrades include LED headlights, stainless-steel brake lines and a modern security system incorporating an alarm, immobiliser and tracker. Inside, the Escort retains period-correct touches such as Daytona cloth upholstery and a heated windscreen but gains a Blaupunkt DAB radio.

Tolman says it has three further one-off customer projects based on different 1980s icons scheduled for 2026, alongside continued production of its Tolman Edition Peugeot 205 GTi builds.

TimesLIVE