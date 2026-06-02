McLaren celebrates 1,000 F1 starts with Artura 1000GP special edition

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McLaren Automotive has revealed a special-edition Artura created by its bespoke McLaren Special Operations division to commemorate McLaren Racing’s 1,000th Formula One Grand Prix start.

Called the Artura 1000GP, the model draws inspiration from the one-off livery that will be used on the McLaren MCL40 race cars driven by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

The limited-edition Artura features a bespoke exterior design incorporating a large “1000GP” graphic across the bonnet, lower body sides and wing mirror housings. Contrasting pinstripe detailing on the front splitter and rear diffuser references historic McLaren racing liveries.

The Artura 1000GP accelerates from 0-100 km/h in three seconds. (McLaren)

Inside, the supercar gains a commemorative plaque finished in metallic papaya — McLaren’s signature racing colour.

The special edition celebrates the team’s journey from its founding in 1963 by Bruce McLaren to becoming one of Formula One’s most successful teams. Next to Ferrari, the British outfit becomes only the second team in Formula One history to reach 1,000 Grand Prix starts. During that time, McLaren has claimed 10 Constructors’ Championship titles and more than 200 race victories.

Limited to just 10 units, the Artura 1000GP is powered by a 3.0l twin-turbocharged V6 paired with an axial-flux e-motor. Combined outputs are rated at 500kW and 720Nm, driving the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. McLaren claims a top speed of 330km/h and a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.0 seconds.

Pricing is yet to be announced.

Reuters