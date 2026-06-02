New Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II offers more power, longer range

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Rolls-Royce has unveiled its swish new Spectre Series II.

An improved version of the electric four-seater coupé first unveiled in 2022, it brings with it an updated powertrain that now punches out 442kW (+12kW) and 1,015Nm (+115Nm) of torque. According to the luxury British marque, this is enough to send it from standstill to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds — not bad when you consider the Spectre boasts a somewhat substantial kerb weight of 2,925kg.

The sportier Black Badge variant, when put into “Infinity Mode”, has 500kW at its disposal, meaning it will reach 100km/h 0.2 seconds quicker.

New 23-inch forged alloy wheel design features a highly faceted multi-spoke treatment. (Rolls-Royce )

Performance aside, Rolls-Royce has also tweaked the cell technology of the 112.4kWh (net) lithium-ion battery pack to unlock 18% more driving range — up to 628km (WLTP). Charging time has been reduced by 14%. Plugged into a 195kW DC fast-charger, the battery can be juiced from 10% to 80% in 28 minutes.

On the outside, things stay pretty much the same as they did on the first Spectre, as the styling and proportions have proved a hit with Rolls-Royce’s global clientele. After all, why mess with a winning formula?

As such, the only additions are an all-new paint colour — Ethereal Blue — and the introduction of a new 23-inch forged alloy wheel design that features a highly faceted multi-spoke treatment said to reflect light from every angle. Rolls-Royce says each wheel is hand-finished for up to six hours and is available in two finishes: part-polished and fully polished.

The Spectre Black Badge gets a new Iced Black Exterior Detailing treatment. (Rolls-Ro)

Meanwhile, the Spectre Black Badge has been boosted with the addition of a new Iced Black Exterior Detailing treatment that replaces almost all of the coupé’s brightwork with a stealthy matte finish. The treatment is applied to the grille surround, sideframe finishers, bumper inserts, the “Double R” Badge of Honour side surround, door handles and the Spirit of Ecstasy.

The effect is achieved using a specially developed matte clear coat, creating a refined, satin-like finish. The vanes of the Pantheon Grille remain polished — a decision taken by Rolls-Royce to preserve the car’s identity.

Duality Twill interior features an artistic ‘Duality’ graphic (two interlinked R initials). (Tom Bunning)

There’s also a new wheelset featuring seven spokes, a highly polished outer ring and a subtle sparkle effect achieved through fine glass flakes being embedded within the paint finish. Customers can also specify them in Iced Matte Black for an extra dose of visual menace.

Inside, Rolls-Royce has expanded the interior palette, offering new materials and treatments. Among them is Duality Twill. Embroidered with an artistic “Duality” graphic (two interlinked R initials), this contemporary rayon fabric is made from bamboo and available in Lilac, Chocolate, Black or Sage.

Customers also have the option of Placed Perforation leather, where precision-cut patterns are created to reveal unique artworks. For its debut, designers created a pattern inspired by the shifting silhouettes cast by clouds in moonlight.

New clock design is inspired by the world of precision aviation instruments. (Rolls-Royce)

Other notable touches unique to the Spectre Series II include a new high-gloss Brindled Walnut veneer, a revised interior panel and clock gallery that now spans the entire width of the dashboard fascia, as well as a new clock design said to be inspired by precision aviation instruments.

As with any Rolls-Royce, every Spectre Series II can be customised to suit the tastes of its owner through the marque’s celebrated Bespoke commissioning wing. According to the carmaker, demand for Bespoke commissions on the Spectre is surpassed only by the Phantom.

The new Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II is now available to order.