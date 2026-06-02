Stellantis to build three new Peugeots in Mulhouse factory in France

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Stellantis will produce three new electric and hybrid Peugeot models in its Mulhouse factory from 2029, it said on Tuesday, part of a revamped global strategy that includes a major new product blitz.

The new launches will be backed by a €400m (R7.55bn) investment in the Mulhouse plant in eastern France, with a further €500m going into research and development, mostly to the new STLA One platform aimed at producing a new range of electrified vehicles.

The details follow French President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement last week that the Franco-Italian carmaker would invest €1bn in France.

The STLA One platform, one of the pillars of the group’s new strategy unveiled last month, will be launched first in Spain in 2027 with production of the new Peugeot 208, according to people familiar with the matter.

Reuters