Bentley updates Flying Spur range, brings back high-performance S model

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The new Flying Spur sports single front headlamps, the first time a Bentley sedan has featured this design since 1962.

Bentley has unveiled the latest generation of its Flying Spur luxury sedan, introducing revised styling, updated technology and the return of the performance-focused S derivative.

The new Flying Spur adopts design cues from the latest Continental GT, with cleaner surfacing and a more minimalist appearance. The most notable change is the introduction of single front headlamps, the first time a Bentley sedan has featured this design since 1962.

New Flying Spur S will sprint from 0-100km/h time of 3.7 seconds. (Bentley)

Further exterior revisions include a grille integrated into the front bumper, redesigned front fenders, a new boot lid and updated rear light clusters. Bentley has also introduced new 22-inch wheel designs, available on both Azure and S models.

The return of the Flying Spur S will be of particular interest to driving enthusiasts. Positioned above the Azure as the sportier variant in the range, it combines Bentley’s High-Performance Hybrid powertrain with the company’s Performance Active Chassis system.

Pairing a 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 with an electric motor and 25.9kWh battery pack, the hybrid drivetrain produces 500kW and 930Nm, making it the most powerful Flying Spur S yet. Bentley claims a 0-100km/h time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 307km/h.

New 22-inch wheel designs are available on both Azure and S models. (Bentley)

The chassis setup, previously reserved for the Speed and Mulliner models, includes active all-wheel drive, twin-valve dampers, torque vectoring, Bentley’s 48V Dynamic Ride active anti-roll system and updated electronic stability control software. The Flying Spur S also gains an electronic limited-slip differential for the first time.

Visual differentiation for the S model comes through darkened exterior trim elements, including gloss black matrix grilles, black Bentley badging, dark-tinted headlamps and taillamps, black mirror caps and sports exhaust finishers.

Inside, buyers can choose from five seat designs featuring either fluted or quilted upholstery patterns. Bentley says each seat requires around 12 hours of craftsmanship.

Buyers can choose from five seat designs featuring either fluted or quilted upholstery patterns. (Bentley)

The British carmaker has also introduced an optional Virtuoso Collection package, which combines the Naim for Mulliner audio system with bespoke trim finishes, unique embroidery and Champagne Gold detailing. Available in three themes — Soprano, Tenor and Bass — the package extends its gold accents to various interior and exterior elements, including the winged Bentley badges and exhaust finishers.

A new paint option called Dark Teal joins the colour palette, combining blue and green tones with fine metallic flakes.

Bentley says the new Flying Spur is now available to order, with first deliveries to most global markets expected during the fourth quarter of 2026.

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