Charles Leclerc confirms multi-year extension with Ferrari

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The 28-year-old Monegasque has driven for the Maranello-based outfit in F1 since 2019, winning eight races.

Driver Charles Leclerc has committed to Ferrari in a multi-year contract extension, the Formula One team confirmed on Wednesday ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

The 28-year-old Monegasque has driven for the Maranello-based outfit in F1 since 2019, winning eight races.

“I couldn’t be happier to continue this journey with Scuderia Ferrari HP. It has always been so much more than a team to me,” Leclerc said in a statement issued by Ferrari.

Leclerc is third in the 2026 drivers’ championship behind Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell. He is Ferrari’s second-most capped F1 driver and ranks second for pole positions, behind only Michael Schumacher.

Ferrari did not specify the duration of his new contract, saying only he would continue for the “coming seasons” in the championship.

“Charles has been part of the Ferrari family for many years and this renewal feels like something very natural for us,” said team principal Fred Vasseur.

“Over these seasons we have seen him grow to become not only one of the strongest drivers in Formula One, but also a person who is completely at one with the team and everything Ferrari represents.

“We know how much this project means to him and we are happy to continue working towards our shared goals.”

Reuters