Luxury Mercedes-Benz Sprinter gets SVI treatment

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The B6 armouring package provides protection against assault-rifles including AK47, R1 and R5.

SVI Engineering has unveiled what it describes as its most luxurious armoured vehicle yet: a heavily customised Mercedes-Benz Sprinter designed to serve as an executive lounge on wheels.

The vehicle made its debut at Securex South Africa 2026 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg and combines B6-level ballistic protection with a bespoke luxury cabin.

Based on the long-wheelbase Mercedes-Benz 517 CDI Sprinter, the conversion includes an armouring package comprising custom-fabricated steel plates, lightweight composite materials and ballistic glass. SVI says the package is designed to provide protection against assault-rifle threats, including AK47, R1 and R5 rifles.

A bulkhead separates the front section, intended for a close-protection officer and security personnel, from the rear passenger compartment.

The Sprinter’s 4,325mm wheelbase and overall length of 6,967mm provide ample space for a range of luxury features. The rear cabin is configured as a private lounge and includes two reclining seats with massage functions, while buyers can specify finishes such as carpeting or wooden flooring.

The Sprinter’s 4,325mm wheelbase and overall length of 6,967mm provide ample space for a range of luxury features. (SVI)

The example displayed at Securex featured a retractable 55-inch television, a premium audio system, two refrigerators, a kitchenette and an enclosed restroom with toilet facilities.

Other features include a dedicated rear air-conditioning system, additional sound insulation and revised suspension tuning aimed at improving ride quality.

Despite the extensive modifications, the vehicle retains Mercedes-Benz’s 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, which produces 125kW and 400Nm. Power is sent to the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic transmission.

SVI said pricing for the conversion is available on request and depends on the level of customisation specified by the customer.