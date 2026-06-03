Perez sees tricky Monaco track as an opportunity for ‘slower’ Cadillac

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Sergio Perez missed last season after losing his seat at Red Bull, but the 36-year-old has returned with plenty of motivation and hunger.

Sergio Perez hopes to look back at the end of the Formula One season and see points on the board for newcomers Cadillac.

While that may look unlikely on current form after five rounds, with the General Motors-backed team yet to qualify higher than 18th in a regular grand prix and with a best finish of 13th, the experienced Mexican remains optimistic.

He also reckons this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, the slowest race on the calendar, could be an opportunity.

“It can be one of our biggest shots so far,” Perez, a winner in Monaco with Red Bull in 2022 and third with Force India in 2016 from seventh on the grid, said ahead of Cadillac’s first race in Europe. “But we have to see where we are in the low speeds.

“I think if we are able to be competitive in the low speed, Monaco can be a track that can bring us something.”

Cadillac have plenty of expertise in their ranks, having recruited heavily from other teams. (Minas Panagiotakis)

Cadillac have plenty of expertise in their ranks, having recruited heavily from other teams, and Monaco is a race where surprises can happen despite a reputation for processional racing and the risk of crashing around the metal-fenced streets.

It is one where overtaking is tricky and a slower car can keep faster ones behind, depending on grid position.

In 1996, Olivier Panis won for Ligier from 14th on the grid in a wet race that had only three cars running at the chequered flag. Third-placed finisher Johnny Herbert had started 13th while Ferrari’s Michael Schumacher was on pole and went into the wall at Mirabeau on the opening lap.

“You never know when your opportunities will come,” said Perez.

“You just have to make sure that you deliver 1,000% every single Sunday and see what happens. You never know which race will be the one.”

In Canada last month, Perez finished the Saturday sprint 11th on the road but was demoted to 14th after collecting a penalty for forcing Liam Lawson off track.

That was still a good effort. The Mexican, with a Ferrari engine in the back of his car, finished above an Audi, both Aston Martins, a Haas, a Williams, an Alpine and a Red Bull.

Perez, whose teammate Valtteri Bottas won 10 races with Mercedes and was third in Monaco in 2019, missed last season after losing his seat at Red Bull but the 36-year-old has returned with plenty of motivation and hunger.

“It’s been very enjoyable,” he said of the journey so far. “First of all, the project, the challenge and me getting back to my level has been extremely motivational.

“The main reason I wanted to come back is just to realise that I’m one of the best in the sport, you know, and I felt like I’ve proven that already in this couple of races to myself. So I’m happy with that, that I came back.”

Perez wanted to see rapid advances in all areas, from pitstop routines to strategy and aerodynamic developments.

“I think now the team is just more up to speed in all the areas, all the different departments, which is really helping to evolve and bring things together quicker for everyone,” he said.

“We are not short of budget at all. And at the same time, when they give you the opportunities they expect results quickly. So we know in the team that we need to deliver soon and we need to deliver more progress as soon as possible.

“But at the same time, being a new team, it just takes time.”

Reuters