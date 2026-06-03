Peugeot expands local commercial range with new Partner van

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The Peugeot Partner van in South Africa is now available in both short-wheelbase and long-wheelbase versions for the first time.

Peugeot South Africa has expanded its light commercial vehicle line-up with the introduction of the new Partner delivery van, which is aimed at small businesses, courier services and fleet operators.

The newcomer is powered by a 1.6l HDi four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 68kW and 230Nm of torque, driving the front wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox. Peugeot claims a fuel consumption of 5.1l/100km.

For the first time in South Africa, the Partner will be offered in both short-wheelbase (SWB) and long-wheelbase (LWB) forms.

The cabin is fitted with a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. (Peugeor)

The SWB model offers a load length of 1,817mm, while the LWB stretches this to 2,167mm. With the optional Multiflex bench seat arrangement, load volume increases to as much as 4.4m³ in the longer version. Payload capacity is rated at up to 1,000kg.

Practical features include dual sliding side doors and rear doors that open to 180º, making loading and unloading easier in confined spaces.

Inside, the cabin is fitted with a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Connectivity features include Bluetooth, WiFi mirroring, DAB radio, dual USB ports and steering wheel-mounted controls.

Other standard equipment includes air conditioning, electric front windows, an electric parking brake, adjustable seats and overhead storage compartments.

Practical features include dual sliding side doors and rear doors that open to 180º. (Peugeot)

Safety features comprise electronic stability control, emergency braking assistance, cruise control with a speed limiter, tyre pressure monitoring, rear parking sensors, a reverse camera and dual front airbags. Automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers are also standard.

Pricing starts at R479,900 for the Partner SWB, while the LWB version costs R508,900.

Both models are sold with a three-year/60,000km service plan and a three-year/100,000km warranty.