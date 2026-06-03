Toyota’s hydrogen race car set for public laps at Le Mans

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The TR LH2 Racing prototype uses a liquid hydrogen-fuelled combustion engine and is based on the same chassis as Toyota’s TR010 Hybrid Hypercar.

Toyota Racing will give fans a glimpse of its latest hydrogen-powered race car ahead of this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, with the TR LH2 Racing Prototype set to complete public demonstration laps of the Circuit de la Sarthe next week.

The prototype, which uses a liquid hydrogen-fuelled combustion engine, is based on the same chassis as Toyota’s TR010 Hybrid Hypercar that will contest the 24-hour endurance race on June 13-14.

Toyota says the vehicle has been developed to further its hydrogen motorsport programme and explore the technology’s potential in racing applications.

The TR LH2 Racing Prototype will take to the 13.626km Le Mans circuit for demonstration runs on June 11 and 13, allowing spectators to experience the sound and performance characteristics of a hydrogen combustion engine.

The prototype will take to the 13.626km Le Mans circuit for demonstration runs on June 11 and 13. (Toy)

The Japanese manufacturer has been developing hydrogen-powered racing technology for several years. Its motorsport efforts began in 2021 when Rookie Racing entered the Super Taikyu endurance series in Japan with the ORC ROOKIE GR Corolla H2 Concept, which initially ran on gaseous hydrogen. A liquid hydrogen-powered version followed in 2023.

Toyota has also showcased the technology in rallying. The GR Yaris H2 completed demonstration runs during the 2022 Ypres Rally, while the GR Yaris Rally2 H2 Concept was later demonstrated at Rally Finland in 2025 and this year’s Rallye Monte-Carlo.

Le Mans has played a key role in the programme’s development. In 2023, the ORC ROOKIE GR Corolla H2 Concept completed a demonstration lap of the circuit, while Toyota also unveiled the GR H2 Racing Concept as a vision for a possible future hydrogen-powered category at the famous French endurance race.

Last year, the Japanese carmaker revealed the liquid hydrogen-powered GR LH2 Racing Concept at Le Mans, and the TR LH2 Racing Prototype represents the latest step in that development process.

Before taking to the track, the car will be displayed in the event’s Hydrogen Village exhibition area, which opens on June 10 and showcases hydrogen-related technologies and vehicles.