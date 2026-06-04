Ignition TV and Bakehouse host first Coffee & Cars event in Pretoria

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More than 40 cars were on display at the inaugural Coffee & Cars event organised by Ignition TV.

Ignition TV, sister brand of TimesLIVE, in collaboration with Bakehouse hosted an inaugural Coffee & Cars gathering at the original Bakehouse eatery in Hazelwood, Pretoria, on Sunday May 31.

Hundreds of owners and spectators were in attendance to view more than 40 vehicles of different vintage and types that heeded the call to line up along Firwood Avenue, demonstrating South Africans’ deep love for all things automotive. Steamy brews and mouthwatering confectionery were served up by the Bakehouse team.

“Part of our vision at Ignition TV is to create opportunities to connect with our audience beyond the screen. The response to our first Coffee & Cars event has been incredible, and the fact that people are still posting and talking about it shows the strength of South Africa’s car community,” said Brandon Maary, head of channel at Ignition TV.

Ignition TV presenters Vic Pardal, left, and S'bu Skosana were in attendance. (Ignition TV)

According to Marco Ferreira, director at Bakehouse Group, the collaboration with Ignition TV came about in an organic way.

“We were talking over coffee and exploring how do we extend the collaboration into cars because there are so many different groups that are separate from one another,” he said.

“We wanted to have a united front so everybody could come here and speak about cars, and it’s only fitting we did it over coffee, because it’s a great pairing. As the turnout shows, I think people are in support of that.”

Last Sunday’s get-together is just the beginning, with more Coffee & Cars events planned for the rest of Gauteng in the near future. For information on upcoming meet-ups, please keep an eye on the Instagram channels and @ignitiontv.

Business Day