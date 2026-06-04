Theon Design unveils carbon Porsche 911 restomod for private client

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UK-based Theon Design has revealed its latest bespoke Porsche 911 (964) restomod, a lightweight coupé powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0l flat-six engine producing 310kW and 439Nm.

Built for a private client, the car was developed around the owner’s specific requirements, with everything from the powertrain and suspension settings to the interior trim customised to suit their preferences.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox, while TracTive semi-active suspension and a front axle lift system aim to balance everyday usability with track-focused capability.

'Raucus' mode raises the rear spoiler and increases exhaust volume. (Theon Design)

Theon Design says the car weighs 1,146kg, resulting in a power-to-weight ratio that it claims exceeds that of the current Porsche 911 GT3 (992.2).

Finished in Crayon Grey with Lizard Green accents, the latest commission features a full carbon-fibre body, smoked front and rear light lenses, and brushed Eclipse exterior trim. Anthracite and black 17-inch wheels are paired with Lizard Green brake callipers.

Despite the extensive modifications, Theon Design retains the original steel doors as part of its effort to preserve some characteristics of the classic 911.

4.0l flat-six is controlled by a MoTeC engine management system and features carbon-fibre engine components and carbon-infused intake trumpets. (Theon Design)

The 4.0l air-cooled flat-six is controlled by a MoTeC engine management system and features carbon-fibre engine components and carbon-infused intake trumpets. Drivers can select different throttle modes ranging from Town to Race, while a “Raucus” setting unlocks full performance, raises the rear spoiler and increases exhaust volume.

Suspension settings can be adjusted through five modes, with each vehicle individually calibrated according to customer requirements.

The interior mirrors the exterior colour scheme, combining Liquorice leather with Lizard Green stitching. Recaro RS seats, bespoke aluminium trim pieces and colour-matched instrument dials further distinguish the cabin.

Recaro RS seats provide serious lateral support. (Theon Design)

Modern conveniences include wireless phone charging and an audio system comprising a Becker Mexico head unit, Hertz amplifier and six Focal speakers.

Based in Oxfordshire, Theon Design says each commission requires about 6,000 hours to complete. The company uses carbon-fibre manufacturing processes derived from motorsport and aerospace industries, along with lightweight electrical systems designed to reduce weight and improve reliability.

Prices start at £430,000 (about R9.4m), excluding the donor vehicle, shipping costs and taxes.