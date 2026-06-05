Monaco favourite Leclerc wary of Mercedes threat despite Ferrari gains

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Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc insists Mercedes will be the team to beat at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix despite him being favourite to end their domination on his boyhood streets.

“I think we are in a better place. If there’s one track I would bet on us, it’s probably Monaco,” the Monegasque told reporters on Thursday.

“But I still believe Mercedes have had a significant advantage since the beginning of the year, so I think they will be very strong. I think McLaren will be very strong, and Red Bull. But we have a strong package chassis-wise and aero-wise, so I think it could help us.

“But Mercedes, I think, remain the team to beat.”

Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli has finished first in the last four races and is 43 points clear of Mercedes team mate George Russell, who won the season opener in Melbourne, but Monaco’s unique challenge and relatively slower corners are likely to considerably level the playing field.

Leclerc’s team mate Lewis Hamilton is also being strongly tipped to win his first race since joining Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season, but also warned against dismissing Mercedes.

I love this team and I think that is pretty obvious from the outside. It’s obviously not been as good as we want so far [this season] because we want to target the world championship — Charles Leclerc

“On tracks with long straights, like Montreal, we’ve suffered a lot in terms of performance,” the seven-time world champion and three-time Monaco winner told reporters. “Here that should be less of an issue and I don’t think engine power will be such a determining factor. Our car handles well in slow corners, so I think we can be competitive.

“I’m not convinced we’ll be the fastest car in the field. Mercedes, for example, seems competitive in all conditions and on every type of circuit. But I think we’ll be in the mix.”

Leclerc, who has driven for Ferrari since 2019, has a special connection with the twisty and unforgiving Monte Carlo lay-out having grown up there and watched the likes of Ferrari great Michael Schumacher roaring to victory in the iconic race.

The 28-year-old has been on pole position three times in the past five years, won in 2024 and was second last year. He is third in the drivers’ standings, 56 points behind Antonelli, but will begin his quest for his second Monaco triumph having announced a long-term extension to his Ferrari contract on Wednesday despite options elsewhere.

“There were [offers], yes,” he said. “I’m not going to say who. But they can say it if they want, but for me Ferrari was always the choice.

“I love this team and I think that is pretty obvious from the outside. It’s obviously not been as good as we want so far [this season] because we want to target the world championship. But there has been a lot of innovation on the car, and we know what we are lacking, more on the engine side.

“But I believe in the project and I think with [team principal] Fred Vasseur, who I have a very good relationship with, we have the person to bring Ferrari back to the top.”

Reuters