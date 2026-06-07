Cabinet writes off e-toll debt

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Transport minister Barbara Creecy welcomed the cabinet’s decision to write off the historical debt linked to the GFIP.

The government has finally closed the chapter on one of South Africa’s most controversial transport funding projects, with the cabinet approving the write-off of all outstanding Gauteng e-toll debt and bringing an end to years of uncertainty for motorists.

Transport minister Barbara Creecy and deputy minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa welcomed the cabinet’s decision to allow the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) to implement the closure of the historical debt linked to the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP).

The decision provides for the write-off of unpaid e-toll debt and the resolution of all remaining litigation arising from the project.

Creecy and Hlengwa described the move as a long-awaited step that would bring finality to a matter that has weighed on motorists, the government and Sanral for more than a decade.

The GFIP was introduced to fund the upgrading of Gauteng’s freeway network, with an electronic tolling system launched as the mechanism to recover construction and financing costs. However, the scheme faced widespread public resistance, low compliance levels and years of legal and political disputes.

The government formally terminated the e-toll scheme in April 2024 when the relevant toll declarations were withdrawn. The cabinet’s latest decision completes that process by settling the outstanding debt issue.

Under the approved framework, motorists who failed to pay e-tolls while the system was operational will have their outstanding debt written off and Sanral will not undertake any further collection efforts.

However, motorists who paid e-tolls during the period in which the system was legally in force will not receive refunds. The government said the charges were lawfully levied at the time and that the subsequent withdrawal of the toll declarations does not create a basis for repayment.

According to the transport ministry, the write-off is intended to provide certainty to road users, Sanral and the fiscus, while enabling the agency to focus on the sustainable management and expansion of the national road network.

The decision is expected to provide relief to consumers already facing mounting transport costs, particularly amid rising fuel prices.

While the closure of the e-toll chapter marks the end of a contentious policy experiment, the government stressed it does not signal the abandonment of the user-pay principle as a mechanism for infrastructure funding.

The principle remains an important component of South Africa’s transport financing framework, the government said, provided future tolling arrangements are legally sound, appropriately structured, supported by clear policy certainty and broadly accepted by road users through consultation and agreement.