Denny Hamlin streaks to second consecutive win in Michigan

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Denny Hamlin's 63rd career victory ties him for ninth all-time with the late Kyle Busch and the third consecutive for Toyota at Michigan International Speedway.

Denny Hamlin is getting pretty good at the whole start at the front, go immediately to the rear and end up in Victory Lane deal.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver roared past Daniel Suarez with 38 laps left after passing the whole field for the second consecutive weekend, repeating as winner of the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway (MIS) on Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn, Michigan.

Starting last due to an unapproved adjustment on his No 11 Toyota after a practice incident, Hamlin won for the third time in 2026 by topping the No 43 of Erik Jones by 11.11 seconds in the 200-lap race that featured a track record 11 cautions.

The 45-year-old driver won last Sunday night in Nashville after jumping the race’s start from the pole position and being sent to the back.

It was his 63rd career victory, tying him for ninth all-time with the late Kyle Busch and the third consecutive for Toyota at MIS.

The Virginia native did burnouts on the front stretch with a Kyle Busch No 18 black flag and then talked about his surge at the end.

“At the last run there, it was hammer down,” said Hamlin, who became a four-time Michigan winner. “Once I got to the lead, I was going to leg it out with all I had.”

Hamlin acknowledged the hurt for the Nascar family since December and entering the race weekend.

“The offseason was rough for me, for the Nascar family, and we lost a bunch of people,” he said. “This week we lost Gentleman Ned [Jarrett], the original badass of the [No] 11. We’re still thinking of the [Busch family].”

Jones, a Michigan native, recorded his first top-five through 15 races.

Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson and Carson Hocevar rounded out the first five finishers.

Polesitter Hamlin moved to the field’s rear because his team worked on his Camry after a flat tyre in practice, giving Tyler Reddick’s No 45 the top spot. He led most of Stage 1, which featured a wreck by rookie Connor Zilisch.

The Toyotas of Reddick and Ty Gibbs finished 1-2, and Wallace’s Camry was fifth behind the Chevrolets belonging to Hocevar and Chase Elliott.

In Stage 2, Brad Keselowski suffered a flat left rear and lost a lap as Elliott and Larson flexed their muscle at the front in their Hendrick Motorsports Chevys after Gibbs and Wallace had a brief turn up front.

As the group was getting up to speed on lap 83, Hocevar’s car clipped and turned John Hunter Nemechek’s No 42. The chain reaction tagged Wallace, who then hit Gibbs, and the No 54 turned Reddick’s machine, which received major damage, as did Austin Dillon’s No 3.

Elliott moved past Reddick for laps led and zoomed on to the Stage 2 win over Jones. Suarez, Larson and William Byron followed behind, and Hamlin broke into the top 10 by ending up eighth.

With 60 laps left, Elliott led Christopher Bell by 0.4 of a second, with Byron about the same distance behind Bell’s No 20 Toyota, but Zane Smith wrecked his No 38 Ford.

On the restart and up to full speed, Elliott got loose under Bell and the pair wrecked violently between turns 3 and 4 to bring out a 20-minute red-flag condition with 50 to go to set up the finish.

“I was trying to run the bottom and make use of our fresh tyres, at least get to second,” said Elliott. “I got in there and got free. After I committed to spinning out, it hooked up and sent Christopher into the wall super hard.

“I stepped over the line.... Totally my fault.”

The did not finish (DNF) was the second for Elliott this season.

Reuters