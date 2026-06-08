Peugeot E-208 GTi revealed as brand’s first electric hot hatch

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The E-208 GTi offers 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 180km/h.

Peugeot has revived its GTi badge with the unveiling of the new E-208 GTi, marking the French brand’s return to the hot hatch segment after the 308 GTi bowed out in 2021.

Revealed ahead of the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours sports car endurance race, in which the carmaker will be fielding two 9X8 hybrids in the Hypercar category, the E-208 GTi is the first fully electric model to wear the famous GTi badge. It has been developed by Peugeot Sport using knowledge gained from the company’s World Endurance Championship (WEC) programme.

18-inch alloy wheels are inspired by classic GTi models. (Peugeot)

Power comes from a front-mounted electric motor producing 206kW and 345Nm of torque, making it the most powerful production GTi yet. Performance is fittingly brisk, with Peugeot claiming a 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.7 seconds and an electronically governed top speed of 180km/h.

The E-208 GTi features a mechanical limited-slip differential integrated into the gearbox, while the chassis has been extensively revised to improve handling. Compared with the standard E-208, the GTi has a lower ride height, wider front and rear tracks, as well as bespoke suspension tuning.

Power is supplied by a 54kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed WLTP driving range of up to 349km. The battery supports DC fast charging at up to 100kW, allowing a 20-80% recharge in about 30 minutes.

A sporty, tech-laden cabin gets lots of red detailing. (Peugeot)

Visually, the E-208 GTi adopts a more aggressive look than the standard electric supermini. Standout features include flared wheel arches, a redesigned front spoiler, an illuminated GTi grille badge, 18-inch alloy wheels inspired by classic GTi models, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, red brake calipers, an exaggerated boot spoiler and a rear diffuser.

Peugeot has also introduced a racy red exterior colour that pays tribute to the legendary 205 GTi — a car that remains one of the most revered hot hatchbacks of the 1980s and early 1990s.

These sporty touches continue inside the cabin with sculpted GTi-specific sports seats trimmed in Alcantara, red carpets, a perforated leather and Alcantara steering wheel, and various red accents throughout the interior.

No announcement has yet been made regarding South African availability.

TimesLIVE