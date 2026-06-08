Stealthy new Volkswagen Amarok Dark Label now available in SA

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If you like a blacked-out appearance then the Dark Label is definitely the Amarok model for you.

Volkswagen has added the Amarok Dark Label to its local line-up.

Based on the Amarok Style, this newcomer stands out from its siblings with a menacing black finish applied to the front apron, radiator grille and underbody protection.

It also gains special Dark Label decals along the front and rear doors, privacy glazing with dark rear side windows, matt black B-pillars and roof rails, as well as black exterior mirrors, side steps and door handles.

The Dark Label can be had with a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine or a more potent 3.0l V6 turbodiesel. (VW )

Riding on 20-inch matt black alloy wheels, this sinister-looking Amarok is further distinguished by a black rear bumper, darkened taillights, a matt black styling bar, tinted rear window and black tailgate handle.

Inside, the cabin features seats upholstered in dark ArtVelours fabric (faux suede), black door panels and centre console, an Ebony Black headliner, black velour floor mats with Dark Label lettering and a leather multifunction steering wheel fitted with a Dark Label emblem.

Seats are upholstered in dark 'ArtVelours' fabric. (VW )

The Amarok Dark Label can be had with either a 125kW/405Nm 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine or a more potent 184kW/600Nm 3.0l V6 turbodiesel. Both are paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system.

Pricing:

Amarok 2.0 TDI Dark Label: R931,600

Amarok 3.0 TDI V6 Dark Label: R1,111,500

Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty and a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.

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