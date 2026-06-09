REVIEW | Range Rover Sport D350 proves diesel still has the power to delight

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With its 23″ wheels, heavily tinted windows and generally menacing presence, this SUV looks like it would slot effortlessly into a blue light convoy.

The Range Rover Sport fits below the full-size Range Rover in the brand’s hierarchy but radiates a similarly alpha personality. Turning 20 this year and in its third generation, the Range Rover Sport is a performance-focused alternative that is slightly smaller, more driver-orientated and more affordable, and has a somewhat more youthful aesthetic. It potentially has the same off-road capability too, with trail-friendly tyres fitted.

It has all the necessary gear for off-roading, including height-adjustable air suspension, all-wheel drive, a 900mm water-fording depth and modes for various types of terrain. A Range Rover Sport won’t necessarily be spending as much time in the bush as its more adventure-focused Defender cousin.

The Range Rover Sport lineup comprises several petrol and diesel models, and on test is the range-topping diesel derivative, the D350 Dynamic HSE, which offers powerful yet frugal performance with a full house of luxuries.

More affordable means this vehicle costs R2.6m compared with a similarly specced full-size Range Rover D350 HSE, which goes for R3.5m. The price includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan

Luxurious cabin offers digitised minimalism. (DENIS DROPPA)

At a snip under 5m in length, the Range Rover Sport is a big piece of hardware with a commensurately spacious interior and a generous 647l boot that swallows a lot of luggage, expanding to 1491l with seats folded, and that’s with a full-size spare wheel. The cabin has stretch-out legroom with luxurious finishes and a raft of premium features, including electric adjustment for the front and rear seats, heated and cooled front seats with massaging, and most of the expected touch-operated niceties.

The high-spec HSE grade also includes a fridge between the front seats, an electrically adjustable steering column, a head-up display, adaptive cruise control, a sliding panoramic sunroof and an electrically deployable towbar, among others.

Digital LED headlights with image projection are part of the deal too, as is a high-end 3D surround sound system.

There were a number of fitted options on the tester, including the striking Velocity blue paint (R154,100), the black exterior pack (R29,100) and the 23″ alloys (R30,300). The car’s standard footwear is 22″ tyres, and those planning off-road escapades (or simply to manage all the potholes on the road) can opt for more sensible 20″ ones.

Potholes and bumps expose the cushioning limitations of the low-profile tyres. There’s a price to pay for putting looks first

Physical buttons are in short supply in the vehicle’s digitised and minimalist interior, which includes a 13.7″ digital instrument panel instead of analogue dials. A large 13.1″ Pivi Pro touchscreen provides a generally user-friendly infotainment experience, and there are quick-access icons for the most important functions.

Surprisingly, Android Auto isn’t wireless as is becoming the auto industry norm and I had to plug in my Android phone for it to operate.

The inline 3.0l turbo diesel engine is a hearty performer with outputs of 258kW and 700Nm. It’s punchy off the mark, without any meaningful turbo lag, and is acoustically appealing too, with a surprisingly sporty roar for a diesel.

All that torque is available from just 1,500rpm, providing a smooth spread of power across the rev range, and the eight-speed automatic transmission manages gear shifts swiftly. The factory-claimed 5.9-second 0-100km/h acceleration figure seemed achievable by the way the big SUV bolted off the mark.

The vehicle has an electrically deployable towbar and a 3,500kg towing capacity. (DENIS DROPPA)

It is frugal too, with the tester averaging 8.5l/100km in an urban-freeway mix, a noteworthy achievement given the vehicle’s substantial 2.4-tonne mass and full-time all-wheel drive.

The refined SUV has a plush ride on its air suspension. It glides with impressive smoothness over regular roads with undulations, though potholes and bumps expose the cushioning limitations of the low-profile tyres. There’s a price to pay for putting looks first.

Overall, the handling is acceptable and the grip is good, though the vehicle’s heft is exposed when trying to tackle tight corners fast.

Under that imposing image, the Range Rover Sport D350 delivers a blend of luxury, fuel economy and lusty, acoustically satisfying performance in varying terrain.

Range Rover Sport vs rivals

Range Rover Sport 3.0D D350 Dynamic HSE: 258kW/700Nm, R2,606,600;

258kW/700Nm, R2,606,600; Mercedes-Benz GLE 450d 4Matic AMG Line: 285kW750Nm, R2,071,022

285kW750Nm, R2,071,022 Lexus LX 500d Overtrail: 225kW/700Nm, R2,681,500

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