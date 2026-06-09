Stellantis recalls 1.3-million Jeeps globally over fire risk fears

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Stellantis said on Tuesday it is recalling more than 1.3-million Jeep SUVs and pickups worldwide over fire concerns and urged owners to park away from structures or other vehicles until a fix is completed.

The recall covers 2021-2025 model year Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator pickups over an electrical connection issue in the electric hydraulic power steering pump wiring, which in rare circumstances could cause combustible materials to overheat, potentially leading to a vehicle fire.

The recall includes nearly 1.08-million vehicles in the US, 106,000 in Canada, 23,000 in Mexico and about 125,000 in other markets around the world.

Stellantis said the recall will involve inspecting and possibly repairing or replacing the wiring harness or electric hydraulic power steering pump.

Stellantis said it is working to accelerate remedy availability and anticipates a recall fix no later than July.

It said it had received reports of one potential injury tied to the issue but no crashes or fatalities.

Reuters