Alpine’s Monaco penalty review request to be heard on Thursday

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Pierre Gasly finished third on the road but was demoted to seventh after two five-second penalties for pit lane speeding were applied.

Renault-owned Alpine’s request for a review of stewards’ decisions that stripped Pierre Gasly of a place on the Monaco Grand Prix podium will be heard on Thursday.

Formula One’s governing FIA confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that it had received a Petition for Review after Sunday’s race.

A team representative will attend a virtual hearing on Thursday at 1pm local time.

The first part of the hearing will hear evidence and submissions to determine whether there is a “significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned”.

A second part will be convened if the stewards decide that such an element exists.

I know I was under the pit lane speed limit and activated it much before the line. We also have margin for these occurrences to not go over, so I just hope they can review it properly and give us back the result all of us at the team deserve — Pierre Gasly

Gasly finished third on the road but was demoted to seventh after two five-second penalties for pit lane speeding were applied.

The decisions found Gasly, one of several drivers to be penalised for similar offences, was doing 60.1 and 60.4km/h when the limit was 60km/h.

The Frenchman said afterwards that he was “absolutely heartbroken” by the penalties and “to have a lifelong dream of a Monaco podium taken away from me for reasons which I just cannot comprehend”.

“I know I was under the pit lane speed limit and activated it much before the line,” he said.

“We also have margin for these occurrences to not go over, so I just hope they can review it properly and give us back the result all of us at the team deserve.”

The next race is the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix in Spain this weekend.

Reuters