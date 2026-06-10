Aragon to become MotoGP reserve circuit from 2028

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The Alcaniz-based circuit first joined the MotoGP calendar in 2010 and has been a regular stop on the world championship tour.

Spain’s MotorLand Aragon will become a MotoGP reserve circuit from 2028 after hosting a race in 2027 under a new agreement with the regional government, MotoGP said on Wednesday.

Aragon, which is scheduled to stage a Grand Prix in August, will remain part of MotoGP’s structure as an official back‑up venue through to 2031, allowing it to step in if another race is unable to go ahead.

“MotorLand Aragon has been an important partner for MotoGP for almost two decades, playing a key role in the championship’s presence in Spain,” MotoGP CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said in a statement.

“The renewal for 2027 reflects both the strength of that partnership and the value the event brings to the region.”

The Alcaniz-based circuit first joined the MotoGP calendar in 2010 and has been a regular stop on the world championship tour.

Seven-time champion Marc Marquez is the most successful motorcyclist at the Aragon Grand Prix with eight victories at the circuit. He also won at the venue last year.

Spain currently hosts four MotoGP rounds – Aragon, the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, the Catalan Grand Prix at Barcelona and the Valencian Grand Prix at Valencia.

Reuters