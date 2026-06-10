Fiat unveils electric Tris three-wheeler for South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fiat says the Tris can carry a payload of more than 500kg.

Fiat has unveiled the new Tris electric three-wheeler for South Africa and selected sub-Saharan African markets.

The battery-powered micro-mobility vehicle made its local debut at the Transport Evolution Summit, which is taking place at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand until Thursday.

Designed primarily for last-mile delivery applications, the Tris is a compact three-wheeled pick-up measuring 3.17m in length. Fiat says it can carry a payload of more than 500kg while offering a cargo area aimed at urban logistics and small business operators.

The Tris is powered by a 48V electric motor producing 9kW and 45Nm, allowing for a top speed of 45km/h. Energy is supplied by a 6.9kWh lithium-ion battery, which Fiat claims provides a range of up to 90km on the WMTC cycle.

Stellantis South Africa’s director of micromobility, Kabelo Rabotho, at the wheel of the Tris at the 2026 Transport Evolution Summit. (Fiat)

Charging is handled via an integrated 220V plug, removing the need for an external charger. According to Fiat, the battery can be replenished from 0% to 80% in 3.5 hours, with a full charge taking four hours and 40 minutes.

Its compact dimensions and 3.05m turning radius are intended to improve manoeuvrability in congested urban environments. Regenerative braking is fitted as standard to help maximise efficiency.

The Tris is designed to be simple to operate, dispensing with a conventional clutch and gearbox. Standard equipment includes a digital instrument cluster, USB-C port and 12V power outlet.

Speaking at the unveiling, Stellantis South Africa’s director of micromobility, Kabelo Rabotho, said the vehicle was intended to address growing demand for affordable and efficient urban transport and delivery solutions.

The Fiat Tris is expected to go on sale in South Africa and selected sub-Saharan African markets towards the end of 2026.