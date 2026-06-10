German union calls for swift action to secure VW’s Osnabrueck plant

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Talks with German tank maker Rheinmetall over Osnabrueck last year did not result in a deal.

Workers at Volkswagen’s plant in Osnabrueck said on Wednesday they expect swift action from management to secure the future of the site ahead of the scheduled end of production next year.

Osnabrueck and its 2,300 workers face an uncertain future beyond mid-2027, when production of Volkswagen’s T-Roc cabrio is set to end. The company has been eyeing defence deals for more than a year in search of solutions for the site.

But there is still no concept for the next phase of the factory, the IG Metall union and works council said in a statement following a staff assembly.

“The workforce here stands united and expects management to quickly provide real perspectives for all employees,” works council head Juergen Placke said in the statement.

Osnabrueck staff would favour allocation of a successor model to keep traditional automotive production running but are also open to contracts for specialised vehicles for third partners, IG Metall said.

Volkswagen declined to comment. CEO Oliver Blume has repeatedly pitched the defence sector as a possible lifeline for the group’s underutilised factories amid a slowdown in auto production and a boom in European defence spending.

Talks with German tank maker Rheinmetall over Osnabrueck last year did not result in a deal.

More recently, Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defence Systems has emerged as a potential suitor, according to people familiar with the talks.

Reuters