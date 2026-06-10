WATCH | Kia Sonet and Haval Jolion score poorly in latest #SaferCarsForAfrica test

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South Africa’s budget vehicle market has come under renewed pressure after two popular cars received low safety ratings in the latest #SaferCarsForAfrica crash tests, with the Kia Sonet awarded one star and the Haval Jolion two stars for adult occupant protection.

The results, released by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) on Wednesday, follow other recent crash tests in which cars achieved poor ratings.

Entry-level vehicles sold locally often fall short of international safety standards, said Global NCAP head Richard Woods. He criticised manufacturers for offering lower safety specifications in Africa than in developed markets.

“It is unacceptable that global manufacturers continue to sell cars in Africa with safety standards they would never offer in markets such as Europe,” Woods said.

The entry-level Kia Sonet received a one-star rating for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. Global NCAP found the vehicle’s footwell area and bodyshell were unstable in a frontal crash and incapable of withstanding further loading. The Sonet, fitted with two airbags and electronic stability control (ESC), also delivered poor chest protection in the side impact test.

The GWM Jolion fared slightly better, earning two stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child protection. Equipped with four airbags and ESC as standard, the Jolion provided good protection for occupants’ heads, necks and chests in frontal impacts, though knee protection was rated as marginal.

GWM Jolion achieved two stars for adult occupant protection. (SAFERCARSFORAFRICA)

Neither vehicle was subjected to a side pole impact test because they lack standard side curtain airbags designed to protect occupants’ heads in side collisions.

Automobile Association (AA) CEO Bobby Ramagwede said the findings highlight a “worrying trend” among entry-level vehicles sold in South Africa.

“South African motorists should exercise extreme caution when purchasing a new or used entry-level vehicle as the recent series of crash tests has shown a worrying trend with entry-level models on sale in South Africa lacking adequate crash safety,” he said.

Ramagwede said relatively affordable safety technologies such as side-impact airbags and ESC can significantly improve occupant protection.

The vehicles tested are significant players in the local market. According to the AA, the Jolion range is averaging about 1,200 sales a month this year, while the Sonet records about 800 monthly sales.

The AA said it is awaiting meaningful responses from manufacturers, including upgrades to safety specifications or the withdrawal of poorly performing entry-level variants.

KIA’S RESPONSE:

Kia South Africa is aware of the statement issued by the Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) and Global NCAP regarding the #SaferCarsForAfrica crash test assessment of the Kia Sonet LS Model.

The Sonet LS achieved three stars for child occupant protection and one star for adult occupant protection in the assessment. The adult assessment is specifically attributed to the absence of standard side curtain airbag protection in the entry-level specification of the model tested. The Sonet’s Electronic Stability Control met with Global NCAP requirements, while child occupancy received a three star rating in the test.

Kia South Africa confirms that the Sonet range meets all applicable South African legislative safety requirements as stipulated by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS). The Sonet LS is equipped with a comprehensive standard safety suite across the range, including:

Dual front SRS airbags

ISOFIX child seat anchorage points

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Front seatbelt pretensioners

Customers seeking enhanced occupant protection will find the Sonet EX+ and SX derivatives equipped with six airbags as standard, which provide side body and side curtain protection in addition to the dual front airbags fitted across the range. The SX derivative is equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as standard.

In addition, Kia South Africa can confirm that the Sonet LS+ will be introduced to the local line-up in the third quarter of this year, expanding the range with an additional derivative that offers six airbags as standard. With the LS+ in the line-up, four of the five Sonet trim levels will offer six airbags as standard.

“Kia South Africa recognises the #SaferCarsForAfrica campaign’s role in raising safety standards across the continent and, furthermore, welcomes independent assessment as a mechanism for accountability and continuous improvement across the industry,” said Paul Turnbull, CEO of Kia South Africa.

GWM has not issued a response to the crash test.

Business Day