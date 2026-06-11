Motoring

Tesla gets green light to sell self-driving tech in Belgium

Tesla can roll out its technology after successfully carrying out tests in Belgium

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Tesla Full Self-Driving supervised driver assistance software has been authorised in Belgium. (NurPhoto)

Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) supervised driver assistance software has been authorised in Belgium, according to Annick de Ridder, the transport minister of Flanders region.

“I just signed the approval,” she said in a post on X on Wednesday featuring a picture of an official signed document.

The approval allows Tesla to roll out its technology after the company successfully carried out a series of tests in the country, she said.

Authorisations granted in one of the three Belgian regions are valid in all the country’s territories.

Belgium is the fifth country in the EU to do so after the Netherlands, Lithuania, Estonia and Denmark.

Reuters

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