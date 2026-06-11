WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Citroën Basalt

Join the Ignition TV crew as they attend the local media launch of the new Citroën Basalt. Priced from R354,900 and powered by a 1.2l turbocharged petrol engine, the newcomer brings sleek coupé-inspired styling to the competitive B-segment.
Join the Ignition TV crew as they attend the local media launch of the new Citroën Basalt. Priced from R354,900 and powered by a 1.2l turbocharged petrol engine, the newcomer brings sleek coupé-inspired styling to the competitive B-segment.
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