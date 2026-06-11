Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Citroën Basalt

The newcomer brings sleek coupé-inspired styling to the competitive B-segment

Ignition TV

Ignition TV

Join the Ignition TV crew as they attend the local media launch of the new Citroën Basalt. Priced from R354,900 and powered by a 1.2l turbocharged petrol engine, the newcomer brings sleek coupé-inspired styling to the competitive B-segment.

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