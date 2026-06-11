Motoring

Xiaomi files for new extended-range EV

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Xiaomi currently offers the battery-powered SU7 sedan and YU7 SUV. (NurPhoto)

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xiaomi has filed with regulators to add an extended-range EV to its lineup, according to a notice from the industry ministry on Wednesday.

The addition is subject to regulatory approval after a public comment period which runs until June 17.

The late EV entrant, which has rapidly emerged as a strong rival to established brands including Tesla, currently offers the battery-powered SU7 sedan and YU7 SUV.

Reuters

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