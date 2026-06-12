David Hockney leaves behind unique BMW Art Car legacy

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Hockney was commissioned by BMW in 1995 to create the 14th entry in its Art Car Collection, using the flagship BMW 850 CSi coupé as his canvas.

British artist David Hockney, one of the world’s most influential contemporary painters, has died at the age of 88, leaving behind a legacy that extended beyond galleries and museums and into the annals of automotive history through BMW’s celebrated Art Car programme.

Hockney was commissioned by BMW in 1995 to create the 14th entry in its Art Car Collection, using the flagship BMW 850 CSi coupé as his canvas.

Unlike artists who focused purely on exterior design, Hockney’s concept sought to reveal the car’s inner workings. His artwork featured a stylised air intake on the bonnet, brightly coloured body panels and the outline of a driver on the door, creating the impression that the car had been turned inside out.

“It would be good to perhaps show the car so you could be looking inside it,” Hockney said at the time, describing the inspiration behind the project.

The finished car reflected the bold pop art style that helped establish Hockney as one of Britain’s defining artists after he rose to prominence in the 1960s. (BMW)

Completed on April 20 1995, the finished car reflected the bold pop art style that helped establish Hockney as one of Britain’s defining artists after he rose to prominence in the 1960s alongside figures such as Andy Warhol.

BMW launched its Art Car programme in 1975, inviting prominent artists to reinterpret some of its most iconic vehicles. Over the decades contributors have included Frank Stella, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Rauschenberg, Jenny Holzer, Olafur Eliasson, Jeff Koons and South Africa’s Esther Mahlangu.

The latest addition to the collection arrived in 2024 when Ethiopian-American artist Julie Mehretu created BMW Art Car No 20, applying a dynamic interpretation of her large-scale painting Everywhen to the BMW M Hybrid V8 race car, which later competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Hockney’s BMW 850 CSi remains one of the collection’s most distinctive creations, combining art and engineering in a way that ensured his influence extended far beyond the traditional art world.

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