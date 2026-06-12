Motoring

Pirelli will stay F1’s only tyre supplier for another two-and-a-half years

Pirelli will also remain the exclusive tyre supplier to the F2 and F3 support series

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Pirelli will also remain the exclusive tyre supplier to the Formula Two and Formula Three support series. (NurPhoto)

Pirelli will continue as Formula One’s sole tyre supplier until the end of 2028 after a mutual agreement between all parties, the governing FIA announced on Thursday.

The FIA said it had exercised an option to extend by one year the current contract, signed in 2023, with the Italian company.

Pirelli will also remain the exclusive tyre supplier to the Formula Two and Formula Three support series.

“This extension through to the end of 2028 provides stability for the championship and reflects the strong collaboration between the FIA, Formula One Group and Pirelli,” FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Reuters

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