Motoring

Russell fastest in first Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix practice

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Russell lapped the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with a fastest time of 1:16.363 seconds. (NurPhoto)

George Russell lapped fastest in first practice for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on Friday, while championship-leading teammate Kimi Antonelli sat out the session as the team gave track time to reserve driver Frederik Vesti.

Russell enjoyed a sunny and trouble-free afternoon as he lapped the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with a fastest time of 1:16.363 seconds, 0.203 quicker than McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was third on the timesheets, 0.520 slower than Russell, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen fourth and McLaren reserve Leonardo Fornaroli, taking world champion Lando Norris’s car, fifth.

Other reserves in action included:

  • Paul Aron in an impressive sixth for Audi;
  • Dino Beganovic at Ferrari;
  • Ayumu Iwasa at Red Bull; and
  • American Colton Herta, a nine-time winner in IndyCar, at Cadillac.

Luke Browning had been due to take Alex Albon’s Williams for the session but failed to set a lap time due to an electrical issue.

A second session followed later.

Barcelona hosts the seventh round of the season, with Antonelli chasing a sixth win in a row.

Reuters

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