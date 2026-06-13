Motoring

Russell takes Barcelona-Catalunya GP pole with Hamilton second

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Russell celebrates taking pole position for the Barcelona-Catalunya GP. (Rudy Carezzevoli)

George Russell continued Mercedes’ run of pole positions on Saturday with Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton joining his fellow Briton on the front row for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Russell’s Italian teammate and Formula One championship-leader Kimi Antonelli, chasing a sixth win in a row on Sunday, qualified third with McLaren’s world champion Lando Norris fourth.

Mercedes have taken pole in every race so far this season and Saturday was Russell’s third to Antonelli’s four.

The final phase of qualifying was briefly halted after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed.

Reuters

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