Hamilton claims first Ferrari win at Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

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The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix triumph was Hamilton's first win since Belgium 2024.

Lewis Hamilton celebrated an emotional first grand prix victory with Ferrari in Spain on Sunday to end Kimi Antonelli’s five-race run of success and become, at 41, Formula One’s oldest winner since Australian Jack Brabham in 1970.

The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix triumph was the Briton’s first win since Belgium 2024, his record seventh at the Circuit de Catalunya and 106th of the seven-time world champion’s extraordinary career.

Italian Antonelli, the 19-year-old championship leader, retired five laps from the end and saw his lead over Hamilton slashed to 41 points. George Russell finished second for Mercedes with McLaren’s Lando Norris third.

Late triple champion Brabham was 43 and 11 months when he took his last F1 victory in South Africa.

Reuters