Rising fuel prices reshape SA’s used car market as big SUVs lose ground

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The Ford Ranger remained South Africa’s top-selling used vehicle on AutoTrader, though volumes were down 7.5% compared with the same month last year. Picture:

South Africa’s used car market showed signs of shifting in May as rising fuel prices put pressure on larger, less efficient vehicles, while smaller and more economical models gained momentum.

The latest AutoTrader sales data shows that several of the country’s most popular bakkies and SUVs recorded year-on-year declines in May, despite maintaining strong overall volumes.

Motorists were paying R26.63/l for inland 95 petrol during the month, while diesel prices climbed above R32/l, making fuel costs an increasingly important consideration alongside insurance, servicing, tyres and finance repayments.

The Ford Ranger remained South Africa’s top-selling used vehicle on AutoTrader, with 1,800 units sold in May, though volumes were down 7.5% compared with the same month last year. The Toyota Hilux followed with 1,433 units, also declining by 9.5%.

The Top 10 sold used models in May 2026. (Supplied)

Among the sharpest declines in the top 10 was the Toyota Fortuner, with sales falling 21.8% year-on-year from 765 units in May 2025 to 598 this year. The drop saw the SUV slip from fifth to sixth place in the monthly rankings.

By contrast, smaller and more fuel-efficient models recorded strong gains. The Suzuki Swift jumped 44.3% year-on-year to 830 units sold, climbing to fifth overall, while the Hyundai Grand i10 surged 71.4% to 569 units, securing eighth place.

Toyota’s own figures reflected a similar trend. The Corolla Cross posted a 20.7% increase to 589 units sold, while the Starlet rose 20% to 563 units over the same period.

The figures suggest buyers are not abandoning larger vehicles altogether. The Ranger, Hilux and Fortuner all remained comfortably among the country’s 10 best-selling used models and continue to generate significant volumes.

However, May’s data points to growing consumer sensitivity around running costs, with smaller and more efficient vehicles appearing to benefit as fuel prices place additional pressure on household budgets.