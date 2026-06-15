Stellantis rules out Italian plant closures amid Europe strategy push

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stellantis does not plan to close any plants in Italy, as each facility in the country is earmarked to play a specific role in the carmaker’s industrial plan, its Europe chief Emanuele Cappellano told unions on Monday.

Cappellano met unions in Rome to present details of the new business plan the carmaker launched last month before a hearing of CEO Antonio Filosa at the Italian parliament on Wednesday.

Italy has a key role in Stellantis’ new business plan, Cappellano was quoted as saying by a spokesperson.

He said the group is getting encouraging signs in Italy of rising demand, market share and production as well as reduced furloughs in several plants.

The Pomigliano plant will have a focus on affordable electric vehicles, while Mirafiori will have one on industrial innovation and small cars, he said. Melfi, Cassino and Modena will support offerings of premium and luxury vehicles.

Atessa is confirmed as a key spot for light commercial vehicles.

Cappellano said current plans for Italy mark a natural and more ambitious evolution of a previous plan for the country that the carmaker presented to the Italian government in late 2024, before Filosa became CEO.

Commitments set out in Stellantis’ 2024 plan for Italy have been met and, in many cases, exceeded under the new business plan, Cappellano told unions.

Reuters