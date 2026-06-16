Audi unveils new A6 Allroad with plug-in hybrid power for the first time

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Audi has revealed the latest generation of its A6 Allroad, introducing a wider body, updated chassis technology and, for the first time, a plug-in hybrid powertrain option for the rugged premium station wagon.

Now in its fifth generation, the new A6 Allroad adopts a more assertive design, with a body that is 110mm wider than the standard A6 Avant. The broader stance is complemented by model-specific styling elements, including a bespoke Singleframe grille, redesigned air intakes and diffuser, underbody protection and sculpted side skirts with a black finish. Standard 19-inch alloy wheels are fitted, while buyers can opt for wheels measuring up to 21 inches in diameter.

Audi says it has retained the Allroad’s trademark blend of on-road refinement and light off-road capability, with the new model sitting 34mm higher than the standard A6 Avant. Ground clearance is further supported by adaptive air suspension, which offers a total ride height adjustment range of 55mm depending on driving conditions. When set to offroad or offroad+ modes, the Allroad raises by a further 15mm to help negotiate more challenging terrain.

Standard 19-inch alloy wheels are fitted, while buyers can opt for wheels measuring up to 21 inches in diameter. (Audi)

At the same time, the traction control system allows for more slip to enhance grip on surfaces such as gravel and sand, while the electronic differential lock engages more aggressively. Targeted braking intervention largely prevents individual wheels from spinning, and torque is directed to the wheels with better grip. While it does not feature a low-range transfer case, the Allroad’s S tronic transmission holds gears longer and shifts only at higher engine speeds. This ensures more consistent power delivery, allowing the wagon to better manage low-speed off-road driving.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, engaging dynamic mode lowers the Allroad by 20mm relative to its standard ride height for improved handling precision and better stability when travelling at higher speeds.

The suspension system works alongside progressive steering and standard quattro all-wheel drive to enhance roadholding across varying surfaces. Audi has also equipped the A6 Allroad with all-wheel steering, standard on the e-hybrid and optional on the TDI, which turns the rear wheels up to five degrees opposite to the front wheels at low speeds to aid manoeuvrability. At higher velocities, the rear wheels turn in the same direction by up to two degrees to enhance stability during lane changes and cornering.

Adaptive air suspension offers a total ride height adjustment range of 55mm. (Audi)

Inside, Audi has prioritised digitalisation and comfort. The cabin is centred around the brand’s latest MMI panoramic display setup, which combines an 302mm digital instrument cluster with a 368mm central touchscreen. An additional 276mm passenger display is available as an option, allowing passengers to stream content without distracting the driver.

Lighting technology also receives significant upgrades. The new A6 Allroad can be equipped with digital Matrix LED headlights featuring micro-LED technology capable of projecting lane guidance, orientation assistance and slippery road warnings directly onto the road surface. At the rear, second-generation digital OLED tail lights can communicate warning signals to surrounding traffic.

Comfort features include optional four-zone climate control with an air quality package, improved sound insulation and an optional dimmable panoramic glass roof. Practicality remains a key part of the package, with adjustable 40:20:40 split rear seats, functional roof rails and increased towing capacity on diesel models of up to 2,500kg, further reinforcing the wagon’s utility-focused positioning.

The cabin is centred around the brand’s latest MMI panoramic display setup. (A6 A)

Under the bonnet, Audi is offering two electrified powertrain options, both paired with quattro all-wheel drive.

A key addition is the debut of the A6 Allroad e-hybrid, marking the first time the model is offered with plug-in hybrid technology. It combines a 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 185kW with an electric motor generating up to 105kW. Total system output stands at 270kW, while peak torque is rated at 500Nm.

Power is supplied by a 20.7kWh (net) battery pack, allowing for up to 95km of all-electric driving range under WLTP testing. Charging is supported via 11kW AC charging, with a full recharge taking approximately two and a half hours. Drivers can switch between EV-only and hybrid driving modes, while regenerative braking intensity can be manually adjusted in multiple increments. Audi claims a 0-100km/h sprint of 5.5 seconds and a top speed of 250km/h.

Maximum cargo space measures in at 1,497 litres on TDI variants. (Audi)

For buyers preferring diesel power, Audi continues to offer a 3.0l V6 TDI producing 220kW and 580Nm.

The diesel engine incorporates the brand’s latest MHEV Plus mild-hybrid system, combining a belt alternator starter, powertrain generator and an electric-powered compressor. The system can contribute up to 18kW of additional power when required, helping improve acceleration response and efficiency during overtaking and highway driving. Audi claims the diesel variant completes the 0-100km/h sprint in 5.4 seconds, while maximum speed is rated at 250km/h.

The new Audi A6 Allroad will go on sale in Germany later this week. It’s expected to make its local debut early in 2027.