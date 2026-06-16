Here’s how much petrol and diesel could drop in July

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Mid-month data points to one of the biggest fuel price decreases seen in recent months. Stock image:

Thanks to steadily declining oil prices and a strengthening rand, which was trading at about R16.20 to the US dollar at the time of writing, South African motorists can look forward to paying less at the pumps in July.

According to the latest daily data published by the Central Energy Fund, the price of 93-octane petrol is projected to decrease by about R2.68/l, while 95-octane petrol is expected to drop by about R2.65/l.

Diesel users stand to benefit even more, with the wholesale price of 50ppm diesel currently forecast to decline by R4.67/l and 500ppm diesel by about R4.33/l.

There is, however, an important caveat.

In an effort to ease pressure on consumers, the National Treasury and department of mineral and petroleum resources introduced a temporary R3/l reduction in the general fuel levy on petrol and diesel in April, while diesel received additional relief of R3.93/l in May.

That relief package was reduced by 50% in June, with the remaining portion set to fall away entirely next month.

As a result, R1.50/l will be added back to petrol prices in July, while diesel prices will increase by a further R1.96/l as the final portion of the levy relief is withdrawn.

If current projections hold, motorists can expect to pay about R26.77/l for 93-octane petrol and R26.91/l for 95-octane inland, while coastal 95-octane petrol is expected to cost about R26.04/l.

The wholesale price of 50ppm diesel could fall to R26.55/l inland and R25.29/l at the coast, while 500ppm diesel is expected to decline to R25.55/l inland and R24.68/l at the coast.

As always, these figures remain subject to change before month-end.

Final adjustments will be confirmed by the department of mineral and petroleum resources at the end of June, with the official July fuel price changes taking effect on July 1.