Mercedes-AMG updates GLE 63 S and GLS 63 with new flat-plane crank V8

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Mercedes-AMG has unveiled refreshed versions of its flagship performance SUVs, the GLE 63 S 4Matic+ and GLS 63 4Matic+, introducing a revised V8 engine, updated mild-hybrid technology and chassis upgrades aimed at improving both efficiency and driving dynamics.

The headline mechanical change is an updated version of AMG’s 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8, known internally as the M177 Evo. While outputs remain unchanged at 450kW and 850Nm, Mercedes-AMG has made substantial engineering revisions to improve efficiency and ensure compliance with future emissions regulations.

A key change is the adoption of a motorsport-inspired flat-plane crankshaft, replacing the previous cross-plane design. According to AMG, this reduces rotational mass, allows the engine to rev more freely and sharpens throttle response.

The new and updated Mercedes‑AMG GLE 63 S and GLS 63. (Mercedes)

Further revisions include redesigned intake and exhaust ports, a modified intake camshaft, an updated fuel injection system and changes to the turbocharger housing and compressor wheel. A particulate filter now forms part of the standard exhaust after-treatment system.

The V8 is paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system incorporating a second-generation integrated starter generator that contributes an additional 17kW and 205Nm under acceleration, while also supporting energy recuperation and smoother engine restarts. Both models feature a nine-speed AMG Speedshift TCT transmission.

Performance figures? The GLE 63 S accelerates from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds, while the larger GLS 63 completes the sprint in 4.2 seconds. Top speed for both models is electronically limited to 280km/h.

AMG has also fitted a newly developed performance exhaust system with active valves that alter the exhaust note depending on the selected drive mode, allowing quieter operation in Comfort mode and a more aggressive soundtrack in Sport+.

The GLE 63 S accelerates from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds. (Merced)

Both SUVs receive exterior styling revisions, including redesigned front fascias with AMG’s signature Panamericana grille, larger cooling intakes and updated LED lighting signatures. Rear styling changes include twin exhaust outlets and a revised diffuser.

Suspension duties continue to be handled by AMG Ride Control+ air suspension with adaptive damping. The system continuously adjusts according to road conditions and driving style, while Trail mode raises ride height by 55mm for light off-road driving.

In Sport and Sport+ modes, ride height drops by 10mm to improve aerodynamic efficiency and lower the centre of gravity. In Comfort mode, the same reduction is automatically applied at speeds above 120km/h. Drivers can also manually raise ground clearance by up to 20mm when required.

Another dynamic string in this SUV duo’s bow is AMG Active Ride Control, which uses active electromechanical stabilisers on both axles to reduce body roll during cornering. Mercedes-AMG says onboard sensors analyse road and vehicle movement up to 1,000 times per second, allowing continuous suspension adjustments.

The GLS 63 completes the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.2 seconds. (Mercedes)

Power is sent to all four wheels via AMG’s fully variable 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system, working alongside an electronically controlled rear locking differential that continuously distributes torque according to available traction.

Drivers can adjust vehicle behaviour through AMG Dynamic Select drive modes, including Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Trail, Slippery and Individual, each altering throttle response, steering, suspension and drivetrain settings.

Wheel sizes extend up to 22 inches on the GLE 63 S and 23 inches on the GLS 63.

Inside, the updated SUVs feature AMG’s latest performance steering wheel design, multiple Nappa leather upholstery options and Manufaktur trim finishes. (Mercedes)

Inside, the updated SUVs feature AMG’s latest performance steering wheel design, multiple Nappa leather upholstery options and Manufaktur trim finishes.

The cabin also introduces Mercedes-Benz MB.OS, Mercedes-Benz’s latest infotainment platform, with AMG-specific performance displays showing torque distribution, G-force readings and detailed engine data.

At the time of writing local availability is yet to be confirmed.