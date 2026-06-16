YOUTH DAY 2026 | Celebrating excellence in the motor industry

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Join us as we celebrate professionals under 35 in the motor industry this Youth Month, highlighting rising stars across various divisions, from retail sales to marketing, engineering and roadside assistance services.

Bontle Ndlovu | Social media specialist, Ford SA

A day in your role

Ahh! No one day is the same, and that’s what I love most about what I do. There’s never a dull moment. As a social media specialist for a brand like Ford, storytelling is definitely at the heart of my role. Ford has such a rich history in SA, active online communities, and innovative products, so there’s always something happening. I find myself constantly in spaces where I’m learning new things, which is incredibly enriching. It’s also a brand that pushes you out of your comfort zone and challenges you to think bigger. It truly feels like a privilege to be in a role where you genuinely love what you do.

What makes your position rewarding?

Working on a brand with such a strong footprint in SA is incredibly rewarding. The fact that Ford is celebrating 103 years this year, completely blows my mind. To be part of a legacy like that, and to help shape how the brand shows up for a new generation is something I don’t take lightly.

Any challenges?

I wouldn’t necessarily call them challenges, but rather opportunities I’m working towards. I’m six months into the role, so I come in with a fresh set of eyes and a lot of ideas. There’s so much potential in the social space, especially with such an active community. One of my key focus areas has been improving how we engage with that community, building more personal, meaningful connections. Internally, we already operate like a family, and I’d love to extend that feeling outward. I also believe the role of social media has shifted. It’s no longer just about selling products; it’s about empowering people and building capability. Our industry is very competitive, with new players entering the market, which pushes us to be more innovative, aspirational, and intentional. It’s about giving South Africans a glimpse into our purpose and showing how deeply invested we are in this country.

Where to next?

Bigger and better things and I’m not just talking about the size of our cars. Ford definitely keeps me on my toes. We’ve got an exciting line-up of vehicles coming through, from the new Ford Territory (those colours!) to the recently revealed Ranger Super Duty. I’m also working towards creating spaces on social media where our customers can ask questions more directly, with the ambition of personalising responses and giving people more visibility into the faces behind the brand. Possibly even getting senior leaders to engage directly with the public. It’s a big ambition, and something that will take time to build, but I believe in it. Right now, transparency is one of the most valuable currencies for brands. People want to feel seen and heard, and that’s something I’m deeply passionate about driving.

Your current car and your dream car?

I’m currently driving a Suzuki Fronx 1.5GL in Arctic White Pearl, I love my Zuki but when I reach “Grootman Status”, my dream car is the Ford Ranger 2.3l EcoBoost petrol in Command Grey. It launched a few months ago, and I’ve been test driving it for the past two weeks which is why I’m completely sold. Driving it has been a real confidence booster and has even changed how people interact with me. Point blank, the car suits me. It’s a beautiful car, capable, powerful, and that 222kW engine is the icing on the cake. And the colour? Out of this world.

Boikanyo Ndakana brings ideas to life at Chery SA. (Supplied)

Boikanyo Ndakana | Brand co-ordinator, Chery SA

Background

My journey towards this role has been driven by a deep passion for storytelling, people, and culture. I’ve always been fascinated by how brands connect with people in meaningful ways, not just through products, but through experiences. Over time, that curiosity turned into purpose and today I find myself in a space where I get to bring ideas to life, build relationships, and contribute to something bigger than myself. Chery SA has given me a platform where I am able to do all of this.

A day in your role

There is no such thing as a “typical” day for me, and that is what makes it exciting. My role is broad and ever-changing. From working closely with influencers, ensuring that they align with our brand, tracking their performance, and understanding how they connect with audiences, to analysing trends and ensuring that we are one step ahead in a fast-moving automotive industry. I spend a lot of time thinking about how we position ourselves creatively, how we show up in South African culture especially when we are a Chinese brand , and how we remain relevant. Additionally, we have instances where we are required to be hands on, especially when co-ordinating campaigns, preparing for events, and ensuring excellent integration and collaboration. This forms part of strategy, creativity, and execution, all in one.

What makes your position rewarding?

What makes this role truly special are the people. I get to work with individuals I once looked up to, watched on television and admired growing up. I now collaborate with these individuals daily. That shift, from observer to participant, is something I will never take for granted. Working on sport partnerships is incredibly fulfilling. Witnessing teams’ successes and engaging with team members is a constant reminder of how powerful sport is in bringing people together. I’ve also been working on customer experience projects. Meeting the people who drive our cars, hearing their stories, and celebrating them is truly a beautiful experience. It reminds me that behind every brand interaction is a human being.

Any challenges?

Challenges are part of the journey. The biggest one is staying ahead. The automotive space is highly competitive, and there is constant pressure to be innovative, fresh, and relevant. Events also come with their own pressures. No matter how much you plan, there are always unexpected hurdles. But in those moments, we learn resilience and adaptability. These moments push you to think on your feet and find solutions quickly.

Where to next?

For me, the journey is just beginning. I want to continue pushing boundaries and helping take the brand to new heights. I have ideas - bold ones, that I believe can reshape how the automotive industry connects with people. And the exciting part is that I am not doing it alone. I am surrounded by a team that shares the same vision and drive. Together, I believe we can truly change the landscape.

Your current car and your dream car

Right now, I drive a Polo Vivo 1.4, reliable, practical, and it’s been a great companion on my journey so far. But my dream car is the Chery Tiggo 7 Plug-in Hybrid. The space, the comfort, the innovation all represent where I’m headed, not just in terms of a car, but my personal growth.

Tsholofelo Marais loved cars from an early age. (Supplied)

Tsholofelo Marais | Motor apprentice, Subaru Edenvale

Background

I am from Soweto, Gauteng. I lost my father at a young age, which resulted in my mother playing a big role in me becoming the woman I am today. Growing up, I was always surrounded by cars because my uncle was a mechanic. I spent years watching him work, although I never imagined that I would one day build a career in the automotive industry. It is funny because today I consider myself a car girl, and I am eager to learn everything I can about the industry. Life was not always easy; I had to grow up quickly and make important decisions about my future. I studied mechanical engineering at a TVET college, and towards the end of 2025, I was offered a place on Subaru Edenvale’s motor apprenticeship programme. It was a scary yet exciting moment that changed my life. Since joining Subaru, my passion for the motor industry has deepened, and I am enjoying every opportunity to learn and develop my skills.

A day in your role

I service up to three vehicles, whether it’s a major or minor service. Most days in the workshop involve rotating tyres, changing oil and assisting with general vehicle maintenance. As an apprentice, my role is to learn, observe and gain as much experience as possible. Fortunately, I always get an opportunity to try things on my own, which helps build my confidence and develop my skills.

What makes your position rewarding?

What makes my position rewarding is seeing the progress I make every day. There is a great sense of satisfaction in completing a task that once seemed difficult and knowing that I can now do it with so much confidence. I also enjoy working on different models and learning from experienced technicians around me. Every day is an opportunity to gain a new skill, which makes the job both exciting and fulfilling.

Any challenges?

One of the first challenges I faced as a female in the workshop was the physical side of the job, such as lifting tyres and developing hands-on skills. However, I had to learn and adjust quickly. Working in a male-dominated environment has also been a learning experience; however, it is not as difficult as people often think. I have learned that one should not focus on proving themselves to others; instead, they should focus on learning, building confidence and improving every day.

Where to next?

I want to continue growing in the automotive industry and work towards becoming a master technician. My goal is to get the Red Seal certificate and keep learning as much as I can along the way. What I enjoy most about this industry is that there is always something new to learn, which makes every day exciting. I am truly grateful to Subaru for allowing me to grow and prove myself. The automotive industry and working with cars have become a real passion for me, and if given a chance to do it all over again, I would still choose this career path. The automotive industry has taught me that I am more capable than I think. Therefore, always be willing to learn, work hard and believe in yourself. There will be challenges along the way, but every challenge is an opportunity to grow. Do not be afraid to try something different.

Your current car and your dream car?

I do not own a car yet; however, my dream car is the Subaru WRX. It is such a bold and exciting car that speaks for you even before you step out of it.

Sechaba Mokwala has a strong passion for the Toyota brand. (Supplied)

Sechaba Mokwala | Marketing planning assistant manger, Toyota SA

Background

I come from a small village in Limpopo called Moganyaka, a place grounded in simplicity, community and agriculture. Growing up there shaped the person I am today. I remain a village boy at heart, with a deep appreciation for community, land and agricultural life. Those early experiences taught me respect, patience and the value of staying dedicated. Driven by a curiosity about business and communication, I later moved to Johannesburg to study marketing communication at the University of Johannesburg. That transition from rural life to a fast-paced city environment like Joburg was not always easy but it opened doors and shaped my career path in ways I never imagined.

A day in your role

Today, my role in the automotive industry is engaging and fun. A typical day involves conducting detailed marketing analysis on competitors to ensure we remain ahead in the market. I spend time tracking projects, ensuring that everything is progressing according to plan, and working on specification sheets for upcoming vehicles. Balancing multiple tasks is critical, I often juggle project timelines, stakeholder updates and strategic planning simultaneously and balancing all that with being a postgraduate student.

What makes your position rewarding?

One of the most exciting parts of my role is contributing to key decisions around the planning and launch of vehicles. This includes in-depth market analysis to understand customer needs, competitor positioning, and future trends in the market. My favourite part, however, is developing marketing strategies and creating launch presentations. I enjoy this because it combines creativity with strategy, bringing together visuals, storytelling, and data to position a vehicle in the best possible way. Updating product briefs is also an important responsibility, ensuring alignment across all departments and clarity on product offerings. What makes my position especially rewarding is seeing my work come to life. There is something powerful about watching months, sometimes years of planning, analysis and effort turn into a real vehicle on the road. Seeing your planned vehicle, turning into someone’s adventures, that tops off everything.

Any challenges?

The growing intensity of consistent competition, particularly from the new entrants keep us on our toes. It pushes us to continuously innovate, refine our strategies and ensure that we deliver value that meets and exceeds customer expectations.

Where to next?

Looking ahead, my goal is to keep growing in vehicle planning contributing to the development of more cars that truly resonate with customers. I want to ensure that every planning decision I make aligns with customer needs and enhances their experience.

Your current car and your dream car?

Currently, I drive a Toyota Starlet XR, which I appreciate for its modern technology and comfortable interior. But my dream is to one day get behind the wheel of the new Hilux 4X4 Legend, a vehicle that represents strength, reliability and adventure. In many ways, it reflects my own journey, rooted in humble beginnings yet always striving to go further.

Siphiwe Khumalo began his journey at Kia in 2022. (Supplied)

Siphiwe Khumalo | Fleet technical liaison, Kia SA

Background

I am 29 years old. I was born and raised in Daveyton, a community that, like many others in South Africa, faces challenges such as substance abuse, crime, and violence. Growing up in such an environment taught me the importance of making conscious decisions and understanding that the choices we make today have a significant impact on our future.

I attended Unity Secondary School, where I began developing a vision for my future and the goals I wanted to achieve. After completing my studies at the University of Johannesburg, I expected my journey to follow a particular path. However, life presented me with unexpected responsibilities when my father became ill, and I had to step into a greater role in supporting my family sooner than anticipated. This experience shaped me profoundly. It required me to balance my personal aspirations with my family’s needs, teaching me valuable lessons in accountability, leadership, resilience, and sacrifice.

While the path was different from what I had imagined, it helped me develop a strong sense of responsibility and purpose. I began at Kia SA as one of the ‘Yes-Leaners’ in 2022. The year’s intake saw me start within the call centre and then move on to being a data analyst. Following a full year on the programme I was hired permanently in 2023 as a stock controller within the used car division. In 2024 I was promoted to my current position as a fleet technical liaison. My professional journey is driven by a commitment to continuous learning, personal growth, and creating value for both my organisation and the people around me. As we commemorate Youth Month, I hope my story serves as a reminder that our circumstances do not define our future; rather, it is our choices, perseverance, and willingness to adapt that shape who we become.

A day in your role

As a fleet technical liaison, my role centres on supporting fleet customers and enhancing their ownership experience.

I work closely with dealers to resolve customer concerns, improve operational processes, and a new task has been added which will focus on develop initiatives that promote customer retention.

What makes your position rewarding?

Currently I understand the Kia ecosystem as whole from the sale of a vehicle, whether to an individual or to wholesale customers. And the importance of after-sales. How each of these components of the system are reliant on one other to achieve their separate objectives. The exposure my position has brought is very welcomed, and is helping me evolve to be a better asset to the entity and personally.

Any challenges?

My limited experience in the technical space and dealing with people from different background and attitudes.

Where to next?

I would love to become a business development manager (BDM), as that require analysis skills and being good with people, which are some of my strong points.

Your current car and your dream car?

I love classic cars. A 1969 Ford Mustang and a 1981 Cortina are a few I’d like in my collection.

Michael Van Straaten steers Volvo's digital strategy. (Supplied)

Michael Van Straaten | Digital manager, Volvo Car SA

Background

I’m an IT and digital professional with just over eight years of experience in the tech space; this includes five years in various management roles where I’ve worked with and supported multiple high-value business partners. Over time, I’ve developed a strong focus on making sure technology works for the business — aligning systems and strategies with real-world goals, equipping teams, and delivering solutions that improve efficiency and support growth. I’ve spent some time as a financial advisor, which allowed me to gain valuable experience and a solid foundation in working with customers, understanding their needs, and building trusted relationships, which I still carry into my role today.

I’m the digital manager at Volvo Cars SA, where I’m closely involved in driving digital initiatives, improving online platforms, and finding better ways to connect with customers through digital channels. It’s a great opportunity to be part of a broader transformation and to see how digital can really shape the customer experience. I believe that constant and intentional investment in my education is crucial to the success my future. I therefore have invested in a range of digital certifications, along with more focused training in data protection and compliance. That’s helped me stay effective in environments where data, security, and regulations play a big role.

A day in your role

My role covers three main areas: digital core (IT operations), commercial digital, and data protection & compliance. On the IT operations side, I’m responsible for making sure our systems, infrastructure, and digital platforms are stable and performing as they should. From a commercial digital perspective, I support our digital sales channels, look for ways to improve the customer journey, and use data to help drive better business decisions. I ensure we stay aligned with data protection requirements and follow the right governance and security standards across everything we do.

A big part of my role is bringing different systems together — integrating OEM retailer platforms with custom-built solutions so that everything works smoothly and data flows properly. I collaborate with technical teams on in-vehicle software and software-defined vehicle (SDV) initiatives, supporting the rollout and improvement of connected vehicle features. At the same time, I make sure what we do locally stays aligned with global standards and digital strategies. Broadly, I’m always looking for opportunities to improve how we work across departments by introducing better tools and driving continuous improvement.

What makes your position rewarding?

What I enjoy most about my role is the chance to solve real, often complex problems and see the difference those solutions make across the business. It’s rewarding to know that the work I do has a clear and positive impact. On top of that, being able to represent the brand by driving a Volvo every day is something I genuinely value; it strengthens my connection to the product and makes me feel part of something bigger.

Any challenges?

Offering local solutions whilst being part of a global organisation sometime needs more motivation for full adoption of the proposed solution. On a lighter note, arriving at a public charging station when I want to charge and I see a non-environmentally friendly monster-truck parked on the charging bay.

Where to next?

To strategically support and grow the brand in SA through innovative digital solutions, by leveraging advanced IT systems, data-driven insights, and integrated automotive technologies

Your current car and your dream car?

Current car is a Volvo XC40 Twin BEV in crystal white. Dream car, Volvo P1800 in silver from the series the Saint which I grew up watching with my dad.

Tshego Chaane came from humble beginnings and rose to success. (Supplied)

Tshego Chaane | Supplier quality engineer, Isuzu SA

Background

I am a township girl from Mabopane, Pretoria, who never allowed environmental limitations to define what was possible for me. My curiosity started at a young age when I would take apart toy radios and gadgets just to understand how they worked and where the sound came from. That curiosity eventually led me into engineering. I hold qualifications in both mechatronics and industrial engineering and during my studies I volunteered to teach township children how to program robots, hoping to expose them to opportunities in STEM. I also worked with traffic signal systems before building my career in the automotive industry. Today, I have years of experience working on the supplier side and with two OEMs across various disciplines in the automotive industry.

A day in your role

A typical day often starts with engaging our action centre team to understand any new supplier-related concerns that may impact production or quality performance. From there, I may visit a supplier to conduct a process audit, risk assessment, perform capacity checks or work with the team to identify and implement actions that prevent future disruptions. Depending on the day, I could be involved in product validation activities, parts approval processes, supplier development initiatives or supporting the introduction of a new part or process. I also facilitate workshops and provide training on Isuzu-specific standards where required. I enjoy the diversity of the role and the exposure to a wide range of products and technologies. There is always a new challenge to solve and, quite honestly, I am always chasing the next thing.

What makes your position rewarding?

The opportunity to make a meaningful impact while continuously learning. I enjoy solving problems, improving processes and working with suppliers to achieve better quality and performance outcomes. One of the things I enjoy most about my role is the diversity it offers. I work with suppliers across a wide range of components, from windshields, fuel tanks, leaf and coil springs to fasteners and other critical vehicle parts. At the same time, I engage with people at every level of an organisation — from operators who physically manufacture components to engineers, manufacturing and quality specialists and plant managers responsible for strategic decisions and overall performance.

Any challenges?

One of the biggest challenges is that there is rarely a dull moment. Priorities can change very quickly, and what looks like a normal day can suddenly turn into solving a supplier concern, supporting production or responding to an emerging risk. Every supplier, process and situation is different, so adaptability is essential. The role constantly challenges me to think critically, communicate effectively and find practical solutions while balancing the needs of multiple stakeholders.

Where to next?

From taking apart toy radios as a child to working across different areas of the automotive industry, I’ve always been curious about how things work and how they can be improved. As the industry moves towards Quality 5.0 and more connected, data-driven ways of working, I look forward to contributing in more strategic and impactful ways. As I continue to grow, I would like to take on roles that allow me to have a broader impact on people, processes and business performance. For now, I am focused on continuous learning, expanding my skills and creating impact wherever I can. As for exactly what’s next? Watch this space.

Your current car and your dream car?

I currently drive an Isuzu MU-X, which suits both my lifestyle and love for travel. My dream car is a Porsche Cayenne GTS. I admire the blend of performance, technology and design. It would be a vehicle curated to my exact specifications, right down to having its own project number: “Job No. Tshego”.

Tashrieka Louw, senior fleet specialist at Renault SA, helps businesses find the right solutions. (Supplied)

Tashrieka Louw | Senior fleet specialist, Renault SA

A day in your role

Every day is focused on helping businesses find the right fleet solutions. This includes elements such as reviewing leads and preparing quotations to engaging with fleet customers on an ongoing basis, while managing vehicle stock as well as co-ordinating deliveries. My role requires strong relationship-building and problem-solving skills, working closely with customers, dealerships, plus internal teams to ensure smooth operations while identifying new business opportunities and driving fleet sales growth.

What makes your position rewarding?

The most rewarding part of being a senior fleet specialist is knowing that you’re helping businesses succeed by providing the right mobility solutions. For me, every deal is more than just a vehicle sale, it is about building long-term relationships, that create value for clients and importantly solving customer challenges.

Any challenges?

The role can be challenging due to vehicle availability, competitive market conditions, pricing pressures and lengthy sales cycles. It also requires balancing multiple customer needs, managing deadlines and consistently meeting sales targets. This is why success depends on factors such as; having strong relationship-building skills, problem-solving techniques, being constantly agile, coupled with the ability to navigate complex fleet requirements.

Where to next?

The next step is moving into an executive leadership role where I can use my experience within the fleet sales department to make a broader impact on the business. I’ve enjoyed building strong customer partnerships and driving fleet growth, but I’m also passionate about strategy, leadership and developing high-performing teams. My goal is to contribute at a higher level by helping shape business direction, driving sustainable growth and creating value for both customers and the organisation.

Current and dream car

My current car is a Renault Captur My23 1.3 Turbo Zen EDC, which I enjoy for its comfort, practicality and stylish design. It gives me a great appreciation for the Renault brand and the value it offers customers. My dream car is the Renault Bridger. I’m drawn to its bold design and innovative technology which aims at cementing Renault’s “futuReady” strategy which is a long-term plan aimed at strengthening our position as a leading automaker by driving sustainable innovation as well as enhanced customer experience. Although a concept car, the Bridger represents the future of automotive excellence and reflects the kind of innovation that excites me about the industry.

Sohail Suleman oversees regional sales at one of SA's fastest-growing brands, Jetour. (Supplied)

Sohail Suleman | Regional sales manager, Jetour SA

Background

I spent most of my working career in direct retail, from a call centre to a dealership, starting off as a sales cadet, then a fully-fledged sales person, to a selling team leader, then to a new vehicle sales manager, before joining Jetour SA as regional sales manager.

A day in your role

Managing my dealer network portfolio, developing and suggesting sales policies to increase vehicle sales within the network to ensure national target is met, assist with stock allocation, assist dealerships with deal structuring and suggestions with difficult transactions, maintaining relationships with the dealer network and ensuring that there is a healthy work environment for all staff, while ensuring brand compliance.

What makes your position rewarding?

Joining Jetour since inception and seeing its growth has been most rewarding. The pace at which the brand is growing has created exciting opportunities, and as regional sales managers, we play a significant role in that success through the sales strategies and policies we help develop. Another reward is having an extremely happy and satisfied network which allows us to hold a certain level of achievement. Lastly, the T2’s victory as SA Car of the Year 2026 is a significant reward.

Any challenges?

Having a career that revolves around direct contact with people, the challenge is always misinterpretation. As much as the message that needs to be conveyed is the same, you cannot use the blanket approach when communicating. Each person that we deal with needs to be spoken to in a way that they understand, rather than using a single approach to convey the message. This also ties into being able to use people’s strengths to their advantage, which in turn, benefits the organisation. And taking good business practices to share with the teams that are struggling, turning their weakness into strengths by communicating to them in a way that appeals to them. By using the above approach, my portfolio was able to achieve an average of 157% from their actual retails vs their target for April 2025 to May 2026.

Where to next?

The next step for myself would be to go into a national sales manager role. In order for me to enter such a role, I need to ensure that I am ready for such a step, that will not only be beneficial for myself, but will add benefit to the organisation.

Your current car and your dream car?

I have been fortunate enough to drive the entire Jetour range, and currently driving the T2 Odyssey. If I had to choose my dream car, it would have to be the T2 Odyssey as it fits my lifestyle perfectly.

Precious Shisana has a bright future ahead. (Supplied)

Precious Shisana | YES trainee, Audi SA

A day in your role

A typical day could involve anything from co-ordinating with agencies and suppliers, preparing for an upcoming event, reviewing campaign assets, managing timelines, or engaging with internal stakeholders to ensure projects are delivered successfully. Some days are spent behind a screen planning and co-ordinating, while others have me out at events, experiencing the brand in action and seeing months of preparation come to life. What I enjoy most is the variety. Just when I think I know exactly what my day will look like, something unexpected comes up that requires me to adapt, think creatively, and find a solution. That’s one of the reasons I love marketing — it’s dynamic, fast-paced, and there’s always an opportunity to learn something new.

What makes your position rewarding?

For me, the most rewarding part is seeing an idea come to life. There’s something special about being part of the journey from concept to execution and then experiencing the final result. I also enjoy being challenged. The moment I feel like I’ve figured something out, a new project comes along that pushes me to learn something else. That’s one of the reasons I enjoy marketing so much,it constantly encourages growth. Every project, every campaign, and every event presents an opportunity to improve, and I find a lot of fulfilment in that.

Any challenges?

Managing multiple priorities, working to tight deadlines, and ensuring every detail meets the high standards expected of a premium brand can be demanding. But I’ve found that some of my biggest growth moments have come from those situations. I’ve always enjoyed stepping into unfamiliar territory because it challenges me to think differently and find solutions. Over time, that’s taught me resilience, adaptability, and the importance of staying calm under pressure. I’ve learned that growth rarely happens when everything is comfortable, and that’s a mindset I’ve carried throughout my career.

Where to next?

Right now, my focus is on learning as much as I can and making the most of every opportunity that comes my way. I’m naturally curious, and I enjoy understanding not just what we do, but why we do it. I’ve learned that some of my biggest opportunities have come from stepping into situations I hadn’t experienced before, so I’m excited to see where that mindset takes me next. As I continue to grow, I’d like to take on greater responsibility, contribute more strategically, and play a bigger role in creating meaningful experiences that connect people to brands.

Your current car and your dream car?

At the moment, I don’t own a car, so my daily commute consists of public transport and roughly two hours travelling to work and another two hours travelling home. As for my dream car, that’s a difficult question because I have more than one. The Audi SQ8 is the one that resonates most with who I am today. I love its commanding presence, its size, and the way it perfectly balances performance with sophistication. My ultimate dream car, however, is the Lamborghini Urus SE. It has the practicality and presence of an SUV but with the unmistakable character and excitement that comes with Lamborghini. And then there’s the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS, the car I’d choose when I need to recharge my social battery, a reminder that in solitude, the soul exhales.

Tshepo Monene played a leading role in developing one of SA's top-selling cars. (DAVID DETTMANN)

Tshepo Monene | Product engineer, Volkswagen Group Africa

A day in your role

My role focuses on the development, testing, validation and release of electrical components and systems used in Volkswagen vehicles, ensuring that they meet technical quality, timing, safety, and market requirements. I work cross-functionally with local and international teams based in Germany, Czech Republic, Brazil, India, and China. I have a strong interest in innovation, strategy, continuous improvement, and finding practical solutions that improve customer experience. In my department, which is product development, no two days are the same, which is one of the reasons I enjoy my role. The majority of my time is spent on aligning technical requirements to ensure that components (USB-HUBS, inductive chargers, cameras, radars, parking distance control sensors, wipers) and systems (driver assistance systems) meet Volkswagen internal standards, target market requirements, and support projects from concept to implementation.

What makes your position rewarding?

The most rewarding part of my role is solving complex problems and seeing concepts become reality in a product that customers will eventually use and trust. There is something meaningful about contributing to vehicles that people rely on every day. I also enjoy working with diverse engineering teams, where I get to experience different people bringing different perspectives to solve a technical problem. I have always been passionate about understanding how and why electrical equipment works, for me this is like solving a puzzle.

Any challenges?

One of my biggest challenges is managing different aspects of component development such as quality, timing, technical feasibility while co-ordinating across multiple teams and regions. Technical development decisions often need to be made quickly, while still maintaining high internal Volkswagen standards which often exceed markets, specific regulatory requirements. The fast pace and complexity can be demanding, but it also pushes me to grow and improve my problem-solving skills. Furthermore, as an electrical engineer my brain is wired (no pun intended) to solve technical problems. However the automotive industry now requires engineers to consider almost everything from impact on the environment, safety, customer experience, business case, ‘buildability’ in the production line to name a few.

Where to next?

In the future, I would like to continue growing within engineering leadership, progressing into a supervisory and management role while strengthening my technical expertise in electrical systems and product development. I am also interested in driving innovation, mentoring others (through STEM Day which is a partnership with Nelson Mandela University where we introduce students to the world of engineering), and contributing to strategic decisions that shape the future of mobility and product development at Volkswagen Group Africa.

Your current car and your dream car?

Currently, I drive a Volkswagen T-Cross because of its comfort, safety, practicality, spaciousness, and technology. However, my dream car would be one that I had the opportunity to partake from concept through to development. A car that I will one day show my kids and say, I was responsible for developing, testing and the release of some components and systems. That dream is not too far away for me, as the vehicle I am referring to is the Volkswagen Tengo, expected to go on sale in SA next year.

Dominic Nzimande started his motor industry career in sales. (Supplied)

Dominic Nzimande | Head of digital and dealer marketing, Suzuki SA

Background

Growing up, I was always a car enthusiast. I was the kind of person who would grab the latest copy of Car Magazine as soon as it hit the shelves, paging through it and imagining what it would be like to build a career in the automotive space. That passion eventually became a real opportunity when I entered the industry at the age of 22 as a new vehicle sales executive. Starting on the showroom floor gave me a strong foundation. It taught me how customers think, what influences their buying decisions, and the pressure dealers face every day in a highly competitive retail environment.

From there, I progressed into a new vehicle sales manager role, where I gained broader exposure to sales operations, marketing activity, CRM, and overall dealership performance. In 2020, I joined Suzuki Auto SA as a district sales manager, which was a big shift from working inside a dealership to supporting a wider dealer network. It gave me a broader view of the industry and helped me understand OEM operations, dealer standards, market performance and retail strategy from a different perspective. Over time, I became more interested in how digital marketing, data and customer behaviour influence the car-buying and ownership journey, which naturally led me into my current role as head of digital and dealer marketing.

A day in your role

No two days are the same in my role, which is what makes it very exciting. My day usually starts with checking how our campaigns are performing, looking at lead volumes, customer enquiries, website activity and how our digital platforms are contributing to dealer opportunities. From there, the day can move in many different directions, from campaign development and dealer support to internal alignment and finding ways to leverage our existing partnerships. What I enjoy most is that the role sits between data, creativity and people. The numbers tell us what is happening, but you still need to understand the customer, the dealer environment and the business objective behind every campaign.

Any challenges?

One of the main challenges is making sure that digital activity translates into real value for the dealer network. It is not only about running campaigns or generating online engagement, but about ensuring that the interest we create online can support dealers in a meaningful and practical way. Another challenge is keeping up with how quickly customer behaviour is changing. People are doing more research online, comparing vehicles more carefully, and often know a lot about a car before they ever walk into a dealership. Because of that, our digital communication has to guide customers in a way that feels helpful and connected, from their first online search through to the dealership experience.

Where to next?

Looking ahead, my focus is on continued growth, both personally and professionally. I am currently pursuing my master’s in digital business at Wits Business School, and I believe it will help me contribute even more meaningfully to Suzuki as the industry and customer journey continue to evolve. Suzuki is an exciting brand to be part of, and also a great place to work because you are surrounded by a diverse group of people who are passionate about the brand and committed to its success. With the momentum the brand has in SA, I look forward to growing further within the business and playing my part in making our digital and dealer marketing efforts more connected, effective and valuable to both customers and dealers.

Your current car and your dream car?

I am currently driving a Suzuki Across but would love a Jimny for those adventurous weekends.

Shanelle Reddy is one of the youngest new car sales managers. (Supplied)

Shanelle Reddy | New car sales manager, Hyundai Foreshore

Background

I am a 25-year-old South African female and one of the new car sales managers at Hyundai Foreshore, the newest Hyundai dealership in Cape Town. Originally from Johannesburg, I made the bold decision to leave behind everything I knew and loved to start a new chapter in the Mother City. It was one of the biggest risks I have taken but also one of the most rewarding. Moving away from friends and familiar surroundings reminded me that growth often begins where comfort ends. I come from a hardworking, business-minded family who support me through every aspect of my life, whether it’s work, studies or even just which movie to watch on a Friday night.

Much of who I am today is a reflection of their love, guidance and belief in me. For that, I’ll always hold them on a pedestal. I joined Hyundai in February 2025 as a sales executive, with absolutely no experience in the automotive industry. Ironically, I didn’t even have a driver’s license. What I did have was a notebook filled with vehicle specifications, a willingness to learn and succeed. Today, I can confidently say I know what a fan belt is. I’m proud of what I’ve achieved in a relatively short space of time. During my sales career, I consistently sold between eight and fifteen vehicles a month and was recognised as the number one new car salesperson in the region. These achievements led to my promotion into management, where I now have the privilege of leading and developing a team of talented individuals.

A day in your role

No two days are ever the same but most days begin with a curated playlist, a cup of coffee and a management meeting. From there, it’s sales meetings, customer engagements, deal approvals and spending most of the day on my feet. On average, I walk around 15,000 steps a day. If you are looking for fitness program, I can highly recommend the motor industry!

What makes my position rewarding?

Without a doubt, seeing my team grow and succeed is the most rewarding part of my role. I firmly believe that people perform at their best when they feel valued, supported and respected. Creating that kind of environment is incredibly important to me. The adrenaline rush of delivering a new vehicle to clients also comes close.

Any challenges?

Of course, every role comes with challenges. On some days, it feels like it’s me versus the office printer and I’m convinced it has mood swings! But in all seriousness, being a young woman in a management position comes with its own pressures and expectations. I’ve also been fortunate to work alongside an incredible management team, dealer principal and regional manager who continue to support and encourage me. Knowing I have people in my corner makes every challenge feel achievable.

Where to next?

As for the future, I’m excited to see where this journey takes me. Hyundai has secured a special place in my heart. The company has taught me more about myself than I ever expected and for that, I really grateful! If you ask me whether I aspire to become dealer principal one day, my answer right now is probably not … I like my hair far too much for that. But life has a funny way of surprising us and I’ve learned never to say never.

My current car and dream car?

Outside of work, my current car is a BMW 5 Series fitted with an M5 kit and rims. It was my first real “big girl” purchase. Within the Hyundai range, I have completely fallen in love with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Social media may have influenced that decision but I’d love to see it arrive in SA one day.

Thato Mtembu remains grateful to the opportunities afforded by the YES programme. (Supplied)

Thato Mtembu | Marketing and product specialist, Mitsubishi SA

Background

My name is Thato Mtembu, and I am 26 years old. I grew up in Boipatong, Vanderbijlpark, where I attended Jet Nteo Secondary School before studying towards a bachelor of arts in communications at the North-West University Vanderbijlpark Campus. I joined Mitsubishi Motors SA in June 2025 as a YES Learner. When I started, my goal was simply to learn, gain experience and make the most of the opportunity. Being appointed as a permanent employee a year later is one of my proudest achievements and reminded me that hard work, consistency and a willingness to learn can open unexpected doors.

Talk us through a day in your role

I work within the marketing and product department, which means no two days are ever the same. I assist with preparing product and management presentations, co-ordinating branding requirements, supporting campaigns and events, and ensuring that product-related information is communicated accurately and effectively. I also assist with customer enquiries that come through our call centre channels by following up with customers who have requested to be contacted and directing them to the relevant dealerships. The variety of the role is what I enjoy most. It allows me to be both creative and organised while contributing to projects that help bring our products to life.

What makes your position rewarding?

The most rewarding part of my role is seeing the final outcome of work that often happens behind the scenes. Whether it’s a successful event, a campaign launch, a presentation or helping connect a customer with the right dealership, it’s fulfilling to know that I’ve played a part in creating a positive experience. I also value the opportunities I’ve been given to grow. Going from a YES Learner to a permanent employee has strengthened my confidence and encouraged me to continue challenging myself professionally.

Any challenges?

Working in marketing means balancing multiple projects and deadlines while paying close attention to detail. Priorities can shift quickly, and adapting to change is part of the job. While challenging at times, these experiences have taught me resilience, flexibility and how to remain calm under pressure.

Where to next?

I would like to continue building my career within the automotive industry, particularly in marketing and product. I hope to take on greater responsibilities, deepen my knowledge and contribute to projects that shape how customers experience our brand. I also hope my journey encourages other young people, especially those from communities like Boipatong, to believe in themselves. Opportunities such as the YES programme can truly change the trajectory of your life if you’re prepared to make the most of them.

Your current car and your dream car?

I do not currently own a vehicle, but my dream car is the Mitsubishi Triton GLS. I love its bold design, practicality and versatility. It’s equally suited to everyday life and adventure, and I admire how it combines comfort, capability and reliability. Having worked around the Mitsubishi brand, the Triton GLS has become the vehicle I aspire to own one day.

Onela Mtilwa is leading Chinese giant Geely into the future. (Supplied)

Onela Mtilwa | Marketing manager, Geely SA

Background

I am the marketing manager at Geely Auto SA, where I oversee the brand’s marketing strategy, communications, digital ecosystem, product launches, partnerships and customer engagement initiatives. My career in the automotive industry is over a decade, having started as a marketing graduate trainee and progressed through various roles across automotive industry.

Talk us through a day in your role

No two days are ever the same, which is one of the things I enjoy about my role. A typical day may begin with reviewing campaign performance and leads tracking before moving into planning sessions with our agencies and internal teams. I spend a significant amount of time overseeing product launches, content, digital (website & social media), partnerships and events. As Geely continues to grow in SA, a large part of my role is focused on building brand awareness, ensuring a seamless customer journey and helping position Geely as a credible and exciting brand in SA.

What makes your position rewarding?

Being part of Geely’s growth journey in SA is incredibly rewarding. While Geely is a big global automotive brand with a presence in numerous markets around the world, we are still building awareness and growing our footprint locally. Every campaign, vehicle launch and customer interaction contributes to shaping perceptions and building trust in the brand. One of the most fulfilling aspects is seeing the direct impact of our work, whether it’s a customer purchasing their first Geely, positive feedback from a launch event or watching a campaign resonate with audiences. It’s exciting to be part of an industry that is evolving so rapidly, particularly with the growth of electric and smart mobility solutions.

Any challenges?

The automotive industry is highly competitive and constantly evolving. Consumer expectations are changing rapidly, and technology is transforming how people research, purchase and interact with brands. One of the key challenges is staying ahead of trends while ensuring our marketing remains relevant, innovative and customer centric. Fortunately, challenges often create opportunities, and the pace of change is what keeps the industry exciting.

Where to next?

Personally, I want to continue growing as a strategic marketing leader while contributing to the transformation of mobility in SA. As mobility continues to evolve through electrification, digital connectivity and intelligent innovation, I look forward to playing a role in shaping how the SA market experiences the future of driving. In the longer term, I hope to continue mentoring young professionals entering the industry.

Your current car and your dream car?

My current vehicle is the Geely E5 EM-i, and it has completely changed the way I think about driving. The technology, comfort and efficiency make it a pleasure to live with every day. To be honest, my dream car has evolved alongside my career in the industry. As a young girl living in Ankara, Turkey, our neighbour was a French diplomat who drove a 1988 Range Rover Classic Vogue. I was fascinated by it and for many years I thought the Range Rover Velar would be my ultimate dream car. Having experienced how rapidly mobility is evolving, I feel fortunate to be driving what would have been my dream car just a few years ago: Geely’s EM-i. In fact, I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve had to refill fuel over the past six months. What excites me today isn’t just a vehicle’s design or performance, but how intelligently it integrates into everyday life.

Jonisha Moodley started her career as a bookkeeper in an accounting firm. (Supplied)

Jonisha Moodley | Finance and insurance regional manager and ambassador for the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Motoring Mavericks programme

Background

I entered the working world as a bookkeeper at an accounting firm. It was while working at the accounting firm that I was intrigued by the role and the impact the finance & insurance (F&I) professionals had on both customers and businesses. When an opportunity arose to move into the F&I space, I grabbed it with both hands.

A day in your role

There really is no such thing as a typical day in the life of an F&I professional. One moment you are helping a customer navigate one of the biggest financial decisions of their life. The next, you are supporting someone through the disappointment of a declined application. Sometimes you become a psychologist, a counsellor, a teacher and a problem solver all in the same day. Many people think an F&I’s role starts and ends with arranging finance, but there is so much more to it. A large part of my role involves supporting and developing sales teams and F&I managers. I spend time coaching, mentoring, training and helping teams improve their performance while ensuring customers receive the best possible experience.

What makes your position rewarding?

Without a doubt, the most rewarding part of my role is the impact we have on people’s lives. There is an incredible feeling that comes with handing over an approval to a customer who thought owning a vehicle was out of reach. In SA, private mobility is not simply a convenience it creates opportunities for employment and a better quality of life. Equally rewarding is seeing the people around me grow. Watching a sales consultant gain confidence, helping an F&I manager develop their skills or seeing a team achieve goals they once thought were impossible gives me immense satisfaction.

Any challenges?

The automotive industry has come a long way, but there are still perceptions that need to change. For many years, dealerships were viewed as male-dominated environments and not necessarily a place where young women saw themselves building careers. Thankfully, that is changing, and it is inspiring to see more women entering sales, finance, leadership and technical roles across the industry. I believe we still need to do more to expose young people to the opportunities available within automotive retail. Many people don’t realise the variety of careers the industry offers or the growth potential that exists. This is one of the reasons I am so passionate about Nada’s Motoring Mavericks initiative. It helps create awareness, break down stereotypes and show young people that there are many different paths to success within the automotive industry.

Where to next?

I am a firm believer that growth never stops. Although I have achieved milestones that I am proud of, I still have big goals for myself. I would like to continue progressing into senior leadership roles where I can make an even bigger impact on people, teams and the industry. One of my greatest passions is developing others. I also want to complete my BCom in business management. I believe combining formal education with the practical experience I have gained over the years will help me become a stronger and more effective leader.

Asange Makrosi enjoys the problem-solving aspect of her role. (Supplied)

Asange Makrosi | Finance business partner: franchises, SupaQuickA day in your role

A typical day in my role usually starts with catching up on emails and dealing with any outstanding tasks from the previous day. Once I’ve prioritised my workload, I focus on reviewing financial data, monitoring company bank accounts, and preparing reconciliations to ensure transactions have been recorded correctly and that everything balances as expected. A large part of my role involves working on SAP, where I review financial information and investigate any discrepancies or unusual items that may arise. This allows me to identify the root cause of issues and ensure the accuracy of our financial records. Throughout the day, I work closely with different stakeholders across the business to resolve queries, provide financial support, and make sure deadlines are met. I am also involved in reporting, account analysis, reviewing and releasing payments, and looking for ways to improve processes and strengthen financial controls. No two days are exactly the same, but my main focus is always on maintaining accurate financial information, supporting the business, and ensuring that processes run smoothly.

What makes your position rewarding?

What I find most rewarding about my position is the opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the business through my work. Finance has always been a passion of mine, so I genuinely enjoy working with numbers and analysing data. I particularly enjoy the problem-solving aspect of my role. Whether it’s identifying the cause of a discrepancy, improving an existing process, or uncovering trends within financial data, I find it fulfilling to investigate issues and develop practical solutions. It’s especially rewarding when I can provide insights or recommendations that help the business operate more efficiently or make better-informed decisions. As an entry level employee, I enjoy growing and improving my knowledge. Everyday is an opportunity to learn

Any challenges?

As a young black woman in corporate, there have been times when I felt underestimated or had to work harder to prove my capabilities and earn credibility. This has motivated me to consistently perform at a high standard and demonstrate my value through the quality of my work. It can sometimes feel like every day new issues and challenges come up that require me to think on my feet. It can be exciting but challenging at the same time. Another challenge is the fast-paced nature of the role itself. It often feels like every day brings a new issue or problem that requires immediate attention and quick thinking. Whether it’s resolving discrepancies, dealing with urgent stakeholder requests, or navigating process-related challenges, I need to be adaptable and able to think on my feet. While this can be demanding, it keeps the role interesting and provides opportunities for both personal and professional growth.

Where to next?

In the short term, one of my main goals is to complete and pass my CIMA board exams. Obtaining the CIMA designation is something I am very passionate about because it will allow me to contribute at a higher level within the finance profession. It will also open up more opportunities to grow withing my career. Beyond CIMA, I would also like to return to school and continue my studies. I strongly believe in lifelong learning and continuously investing in my personal and professional development. The finance industry is constantly evolving, and I want to ensure that I continue growing my skills and expanding my knowledge to remain relevant and add greater value to the organisations I work for. From a career perspective, I would like to take on roles with increasing responsibility, where I can contribute not only through financial reporting and analysis but also through strategic decision-making and business growth. I would like to develop into a well-rounded finance professional and eventually move into a leadership position.

Your current car and your dream car?

I currently do not have a car. My current dream car is an Audi RSQ8. This changes every few months, though.

Juan Hanekom takes pride knowing his work has a real impact on businesses. (Supplied)

Juan Hanekom | Director, South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association (SAMBRA)

A day in your role

There is no real “typical day” in my role, but there are monthly and seasonal cycles that shape the focus of the work. On any given day, I could be engaging with members, preparing for stakeholder meetings, dealing with industry concerns, supporting our team, or contributing to broader discussions around the future of the motor body repair sector. A big part of the role is listening: listening to members, to our team, to regional structures, and to industry stakeholders. The real work is then turning that feedback into practical action and clear direction. The role is both strategic and operational.

On one hand, we deal with the immediate challenges facing members and their businesses. On the other, we have to keep our eyes on the horizon and make decisions that position our members, and the sector, for the years ahead. I am fortunate that I do not carry that responsibility alone. I have incredible mentors and am supported by an extremely capable team and knowledgeable committee structures that help shape, validate, and execute our strategic direction. For me, leadership is not about being the loudest person in the room. It is about making sure the right people are heard, the right decisions are made, and that those decisions translate into meaningful action.

What makes your position rewarding?

The most rewarding part of my role is knowing that the work we do has a real impact on businesses, families, employees, and the broader economy. When we help make it easier for small businesses to operate, comply, grow, and compete, the effect goes far beyond one workshop. A stronger business can create jobs, develop skills, train apprentices, and support families. In time, those skills can lead to new businesses, new opportunities, and a stronger industry. That is what makes the role meaningful for me. It is a privilege to serve in a position where the work is not just about policy, meetings, or administration, but about helping create practical value for real businesses. I measure success by whether we are making members more informed, more capable, and better positioned for the future.

Any challenges?

The main challenge is balancing the urgent with the important. Members often face immediate operational and commercial pressures, and those issues need attention. At the same time, we cannot lose sight of the larger structural matters shaping the future of the industry. The motor body repair sector is changing quickly. New vehicle technology, changing repair methods, skills shortages, business sustainability, compliance pressures, and the need for stronger alignment between repairers, insurers, OEMs, training providers, and other stakeholders all require careful attention. The challenge is to remain practical while still thinking long term. It is not enough to identify problems. We have to keep asking: what can we do about this, who needs to be involved, and how do we turn concern into constructive action?

Where to next?

I am still growing in my role, and that is something I take seriously. I love the work I do, the industry I serve, and the organisation I have the privilege of working with. For now, my focus is on being as effective as possible where I am: serving members well, supporting our team, strengthening the association, and helping position the motor body repair sector for the future. Longer term, I hope to continue growing as a leader and, one day, to use the experience I am gaining now to serve at an even larger scale. For me, the goal is not just to hold a position, but to make a meaningful contribution wherever I am trusted to serve.

Your current car and your dream car?

My daily driver is a Haval H6, which serves me very well. It is comfortable, practical, efficient, and well suited to the amount of travelling that comes with the role. My dream car, however, would be the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupé. To me, it is an incredible piece of engineering. It combines performance, presence, style, and power in a way that makes it stand out. It is the kind of vehicle that reflects both technical excellence and strong design.

Brandon Urwin urges youngsters to consider a career in the motor industry. (Supplied)

Brandon Urwin | Corporate strategy and planning specialist, BMW Group SA

Background

Growing up, an automotive career wasn’t really on my radar. It was only a childhood fascination with the classic Mini Cooper that hinted at something dormant. The real passion for cars came later, and it came through first-hand industry experience. You only truly understand what ‘sheer driving pleasure’ means when you get behind the wheel. It’s so much more than getting from A to B. Twelve years ago, I was a final-year student looking for graduate programmes when BMW caught my eye. An opportunity to gain two years of rotational experience inside a global company steeped in the local industry. I had to apply. You’re working for something far bigger than yourself, getting local flair with international exposure. As a young person, that was everything to me. What followed was an awesome career climb befitting a performance brand: customer experience, Mini, retail market development, and back to customer experience. Through it all, corporate strategy was always the final destination. I could see from the outside what incredible transformations the company was making. I had a chance to help shape this change.

A day in your role

A day in my role is, by design, hard to pin down. With fresh priorities arriving from the CEO’s office, it couples long-term strategic planning with immediate problem-solving. Innovating today for tomorrow.

What makes your position rewarding?

There’s always something exciting to keep you on your toes. You’re never siloed. You’re interacting across departments, campuses and the plant. It’s an organisational-wide view that most roles just don’t give you. That breadth feeds a relentless appetite for learning. But more than anything, it allows me to work on things that fundamentally change BMW South Africa within the context of the local automotive market on a global scale.

Any challenges?

The challenges, in a way, mirror what makes my job so great. Too many compelling priorities, not enough runway. A cross-functional role means bringing a lot of people along and alignment takes patience and persistence. Some great topics have to go to the back of the queue. But it’s tough when you’re so passionate about all of them on some level.

Where to next?

I am focused on the kind of leader I intend to become. A previous manager always said that we don’t rise by standing on people’s shoulders, we rise by pushing people up. That’s the leader I want to be. I had mentors who pushed me to heights never thought possible and paying it forward is the point. I want to take a team and move them for the greater good of the company and for their own growth. Automotive contributes around 5% to South Africa’s GDP, making it the perfect place for opportunities to be seized. Work hard, make your mark and if you embrace working for a global company with a South African footprint, you can build something worldwide. I’ve truly loved this industry. I’ll never look back.

Your current car and your dream car?

I am currently driving the locally-built BMW X3 2-litre diesel. It’s one of the most pleasurable drives, but practical enough for a family of four on a road trip. My dream car remains on-brand: the famous BMW M3 Touring. Though, if BMW ever puts the recent Alpina concept into production, I’ll hand over my money then and there.

Bongani Hlope aims to mentor young professionals entering the industry. (Supplied)

Bongani Hlophe | Marketing analyst, Motus Emerging Brands

Background

I began my automotive journey through the Youth Employment Service (YES) Programme as a sales and marketing assistant at Motus Emerging Brands while completing my last year in my marketing management studies at Vaal University Of Technology , an opportunity that ignited my passion for the industry and for using marketing, data, and customer insights to drive business performance. Since then, I have progressed through several roles, including marketing assistant, operations manager, digital marketing analyst, and I currently serve as marketing analyst at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles SA, within the Motus South Africa Emerging Brands Division.

In my current role, I support the business across multiple strategic functions, including CRM and lead management, marketing analytics, product analysis, competitive benchmarking, and price positioning across brands. By combining customer insights, market intelligence, and performance data, I help inform commercial decisions that strengthen brand competitiveness and improve customer value. My career has been built on continuous learning, embracing new challenges, and using data-driven insights to support business growth and exceptional customer experiences. My journey demonstrates the impact that investing in young talent can have, not only on individuals but on the industry as a whole.

Talk us through a day in your role

Every day is different, but it typically starts with reviewing CRM performance, lead management dashboards, and customer engagement metrics across our dealer network. I work closely with marketing, sales, product, and dealer teams to monitor campaign performance, evaluate lead conversion, analyse market trends, and identify opportunities for improvement. A significant part of my role also involves conducting product analysis and monitoring competitor activity and price positioning across brands, ensuring our products remain competitive within the market while supporting strategic decision-making. I also prepare executive reports, develop dashboards, and collaborate on initiatives that improve customer experience, digital retail performance, and overall business growth.

What makes your position rewarding?

The most rewarding aspect of my role is seeing how data, technology, and market intelligence can translate into better customer experiences and stronger business performance. I enjoy knowing that the insights I provide help shape strategic decisions, improve dealer performance, and contribute to the success of the brands I support. It is equally rewarding knowing that my own journey from a YES candidate to an OEM Marketing Professional that can inspire other young South Africans to believe in the power of opportunity and perseverance.

Any challenges?

The automotive industry is highly competitive and constantly evolving. Customer expectations, technology, and market dynamics change rapidly, requiring an individual to remain agile and innovative which is tricky in this very fast industry.

Where to next?

My ambition is to become a senior leader within the automotive industry, specialising in customer experience, product strategy and digital transformation. I also hope to mentor young professionals entering the industry and contribute to initiatives that create more opportunities for South African youth, just as Motus SA did for me.

Mbuyelo Mulaudzi spends her days helping stranded motorists get safely back on the road. (Supplied)

Mbuyelo Mulaudzi | Highway patroller, Automobile Association SA

Background

I’m turning 34 this October and I live in Riverside Extension 34 in Diepkloof. I work as a highway patroller for AA SA and I’m also a qualified motor mechanic by profession. Cars and mechanics have always interested me, and that led me into this industry. It is not a career where you ever stop learning. Every day there is something new, a different vehicle, a different challenge or another problem to solve. For me, passion is the most important thing in this field. You cannot go into motor mechanics because it looks easy or because you think you will know everything quickly. You have to enjoy learning and improving all the time.

A day in your role

My day starts early. I wake up at around 4:30am and get both myself and my son ready because he also needs to go to school. I leave home at about 6:15am and drive to work. Once I arrive, I collect my work vehicle, which is a Nissan 1400, and head out on to the roads. As a highway patroller, I spend my day on the highways and surrounding roads looking out for motorists who may need assistance. Unlike call-out technicians, my role is proactive. I am already out on the road and if I see someone stranded or broken down, I stop and help. People experience all kinds of problems. It could be running out of petrol, a puncture, overheating, or simply needing a tool or technical advice. Because I trained as a motor mechanic, I am able to assess situations and assist where possible. I finish work at 5pm, so it is a full day, but every day is different.

What makes your position rewarding?

The most rewarding part of the job is meeting different people every day. Every person I help is experiencing a different situation and often people are stressed or worried when their car breaks down. Being able to assist them and see that stress disappear is something that means a lot to me. Sometimes people are stranded and frustrated, and by helping them get moving again, you can completely change their day. That human interaction is what makes the work worthwhile.

Any challenges?

One of the biggest challenges is assisting vehicles stopped in dangerous places, especially when a car breaks down on the side of the first lane of a freeway. That can become risky because traffic continues moving around you while you are trying to help someone safely. As for personal safety concerns, I do not focus too much on crime. I work during the day and I feel that daytime shifts carry less risk than night work. Besides, AA Armed Response are on 24-hour standby to assist customers and employees. So I can focus on doing my job and helping people. I would also encourage young women to consider this industry if they are passionate about it. You need determination and patience because you never stop learning. Failure is part of the process and every challenge teaches you something.

Where to next?

I want to continue studying and qualify as an auto electrician. I believe that adding electrical knowledge to my mechanical background will make me even better at what I do. As a motor mechanic, you understand engines and mechanical systems, but auto electrical work adds another level of understanding. My goal is to know vehicles inside and out so that I can solve problems more effectively and continue improving the service I give to customers.

Your current car and your dream car?

At the moment I drive a Toyota Etios sedan. As for my dream car, I have been looking at many different vehicles, especially an SUV, and I’m interested in exploring electric models in the future. I have not driven an electric vehicle yet, but based on the features and technology available, it is definitely something I would consider. For now, though, my focus remains on growing my skills and continuing to help motorists every day.