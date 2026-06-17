Ineos Grenadier targeted for UK military vehicle programme

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The project is centred on the Grenadier, Ineos Automotive’s body-on-frame off-roader.

As global carmakers increasingly partner with defence specialists — similar to collaborations between General Motors and Lockheed Martin, as well as Renault and Thales — Ineos has joined forces with SMT Defence and NMS UK to develop military vehicles based on the Grenadier for the UK ministry of defence.

The collaboration, operating under the name Team Grenadier, has been established to support the UK ministry of defence’s Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) programme, which is aimed at procuring new light tactical vehicles for military use.

The project is centred on the Grenadier, Ineos Automotive’s body-on-frame off-roader, which the companies say provides a suitable base for military applications due to its chassis design and off-road capability.

The vehicle features permanent four-wheel drive, solid beam axles and a high payload capacity, characteristics intended to support specialist applications in demanding operating environments.

Under the agreement, SMT Defence will oversee vehicle design and systems integration, drawing on its experience in specialist military vehicle development.

NMS UK will be responsible for production, vehicle integration and long-term support, with its expertise focused on armoured vehicle development and fleet maintenance.

One of the proposed applications is the Grenadier Multi-Role Light Vehicle (MRLV), which is part of a broader family of nine modular vehicle configurations being developed around the Grenadier platform.

According to the companies, the modular platform is intended to meet a range of operational requirements while retaining the Grenadier’s core mechanical architecture.

The Grenadier platform has already been deployed in specialist applications outside the military sector, including emergency response, law enforcement and rescue services, where off-road mobility and ease of maintenance are key requirements.

TimesLIVE