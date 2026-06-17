Jeremy Clarkson confirms cancer diagnosis, undergoing treatment

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Jeremy Clarkson remains one of the motoring world’s most recognisable television personalities.

British television presenter and former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed he is undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with cancer.

The 66-year-old shared the news during the latest season of Clarkson’s Farm, his TV series documenting his farming venture in the English countryside.

According to international media reports, Clarkson said the illness was discovered after he underwent medical tests in May, with doctors reportedly identifying an aggressive form of cancer at an early stage.

He is receiving treatment, with further tests expected in the coming weeks.

Clarkson remains one of the motoring world’s most recognisable television personalities after spending more than two decades presenting Top Gear before later fronting The Grand Tour alongside former co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May.