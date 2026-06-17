REVIEW | Why the Ford Tourneo Custom Sport makes sense when SUVs fall short

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Beneath the sporty styling of the Ford Tourneo Custom Sport is impressive family functionality.

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Imagine you have a large and growing family. But when you have to whisk them all away, what’s going to carry all of them and their luggage safely and comfortably?

The likely answer, perhaps not readily thought of, is a minibus like our long-term test car, the Ford Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT Sport.

A friend with a wife, two grown teens and a set of twins on the way is facing this predicament.

I recently transported seven passengers with all of their luggage on a 600km trip in the big Ford. His premium sedan and mid-size SUV have no hope of matching this Ford’s functionality.

Three passenger-focused Tourneo Custom models are currently on sale in SA, the long-wheelbase entry-level Trend, a short-wheelbase Sport, and a high-end Titanium X.

I have been driving the mid-tier Sport variant, priced at R1,232,000.

The Sport is not as opulent as the range-topping TitaniumX, but does have defining features like powered sliding doors with remote opening, and a seating configuration that allows passengers to face each other.

The lounge seat mode has been a crowd favourite. (PHUTI MPYANE)

And there’s much more to the Tourneo Sport than just being a luxury shuttle. Functionality is a major plus.

We used the multi-purpose van as a workhorse to cart large and odd-shaped cargo that an SUV would not be able to tackle. The rear seats can be removed with ease to create a van-like loading space. If more space is required, an optional roof rack system can carry an extra 40kg.

The 125kW and 390Nm 2.0l diesel engine is a good fit, even if it does sound a little agricultural. There’s enough power when loaded with a full quota of passengers, and the bus was easily able to climb steep roads.

A new safety feature is a brake-heat warning light that can come on if you let the vehicle’s standard active cruise control do all the autonomous throttling and braking on a hilly road — which can result in the vehicle advising the driver to take control if the brakes need cooling.

The Tourneo Custom Sport returned 7.2l/100km, even better than the manufacturer’s claimed 7.4l/100km. But the cost of filling the 80l tank with diesel was a financial eye-opener, coupled with regular top-ups of the 20l AdBlue tank.

The AdBlue fluid reduces harmful emissions. About R300 will cover 2,000km. If the Adblue tank is empty, the Tourneo Sport is prevented from starting up.

Fuel consumption is impressively low but Adblue liquid needs to be added regularly. (PHUTI MPYANE)

Dainty she is not. Parking this behemoth in shopping mall parking spots is tricky despite cameras, acoustic alerts and folding wing mirrors to assist.

But overall, the Ford Tourneo Sport is proving a useful life partner. It’s an easy steer outside parking lots, with a driver’s seat position and damping quality that’s designed for long and short-distance comfort. The digital tools are tech-friendly, with many USB ports, and so far I have no quality issues to report.