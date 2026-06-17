Toyota chair Akio Toyoda elected chair again and Kenta Kon new CEO

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kenta Kon, who used to work as Toyoda's secretary and became CEO in April, formally took his seat on the board.

Toyota shareholders re-elected Akio Toyoda as chair and backed new CEO Kenta Kon as a board member on Tuesday, endorsing the carmaker’s leadership at the first annual meeting held during Kon’s tenure.

Shareholders also approved the re-election of four other directors.

The approvals highlight investor support for the course set out by the world’s top-selling carmaker, which has seen hybrid vehicle sales grow in markets like the US and Japan.

Toyota shareholders re-elected Akio Toyoda as chairman on Tuesday. (David Becker/Getty Images)

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kon said the company would continue to invest steadily in growth areas such as AI, robotics and its multi-pathway strategy utilising various powertrains without “hitting the brakes suddenly”.

Kon, who used to work as Toyoda’s secretary and became CEO in April, formally took his seat on the board.

Former CEO Koji Sato, now vice-chair, stepped down from the board.

Reuters