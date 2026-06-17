VW reduces production at German plant amid uncertain future for site

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Volkswagen will pare back production of the open-top T-roc Cabrio SUV at its plant in Osnabrueck, Germany

Volkswagen will pare back production of the open-top T-roc Cabrio SUV at its plant in Osnabrueck, Germany, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday, alarming employee representatives who have urged management to secure the plant’s future.

Production of the compact SUV, a niche model in Volkswagen’s portfolio, is scheduled to continue at Osnabrueck until next year, with no plan for the site beyond that.

Volkswagen has said it is in advanced talks with defence companies to find another use for the factory.

A company spokesperson said a holiday closure would be extended by one week and there would be additional production-free days.

She said the decision was linked to seasonal demand patterns for convertibles, more popular in the Northern Hemisphere spring and early summer, with demand typically declining in the second half of the year.

A spokesperson for the Volkswagen general works council said the move only added to uncertainty for site’s 2,300 workers.

The “precarious situation” amounted to a de-facto four-day week for Osnabrueck, according to the works council spokesperson.

Reuters