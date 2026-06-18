GMA returning to Goodwood Festival of Speed with four-car showcase

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The first customer T.50s pays tribute to Gordon Murray’s maiden Formula One victory at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in 1974.

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) will return to the Goodwood Festival of Speed with a four-car showcase headlined by the public debut of the first customer-delivered T.50s Niki Lauda, which will tackle the famous British hill climb event from July 9 to 12.

The first customer T.50s, chassis 1, pays tribute to Murray’s maiden Formula One victory at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in 1974. It features a South African flag-inspired livery on a white body, along with a gloss black race number seven referencing the Brabham BT44 driven to victory by Argentina’s Carlos Reutemann.

Each of the 25 track‑only T.50s models celebrate Murray’s rich racing heritage, with their names commemorating the dates of his first 24 Grand Prix wins at different circuits, and a special endurance race victory.

Two additional cars will join the T.50s on the hill climb. The Gordon Murray Le Mans GTR XP1 is an experimental prototype previewing a planned production run limited to 24 units. Inspired by Murray’s longtail Le Mans race cars and other endurance racers, the model is said to combine “performance‑led aerodynamics with a timeless design language that blends road‑going capability and track‑focused precision".

Next in line is the T.33 Spider validation prototype, making its first public appearance. Finished in green, VP12 is one of the final validation prototypes undergoing road testing ahead of production. It is powered by a naturally aspirated 3.9l V12 engine and – thanks to its open-top form – promises to deliver an even more engaging and immersive driving experience than its coupé sibling.

Completing the supercar quartet is the Gordon Murray S1 LM design model making its first European appearance after its record-setting $20m (R328m) auction sale in 2025.

At last year’s Festival of Speed, the company marked six decades of automotive design and engineering by founder and executive chair Prof Gordon Murray.

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